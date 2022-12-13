Share
Carmel Creek School PTO hosts first-ever online silent auction

Carmel Creek PTO .
Carmel Creek PTO Vice President Robert Jacobs and Susan Sjolund, fundraising chair, with some of the donations from local businesses that are for sale on Carmel Creek PTO’s first-ever silent auction, live until Dec. 19 at 5 p.m.
(Catherine Lothspeich)
The Carmel Creek School PTO is hosting its first-ever online silent auction to raise funds to enhance the educational experience at the Carmel Valley elementary school. The auction, which is open to anyone for participation, launched on Dec. 12 and will run for the full week until Monday. Dec. 19 at 5 p.m. The auction features items donated from many local brands and businesses and the PTO is hoping to showcase how the local community can come together and have a huge impact.

Check out the auction at CarmelCreekPTO.com/auction2022

