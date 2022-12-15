Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

This is a continuing listing of online activities and local in-person events.

Holiday events

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library is holding a holiday book sale through December at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The yearly sale features a large selection of gently used books, CDs, vinyl LPs and sheet music. Hundreds of recordings of classical, jazz and popular music are available for $1 per disc.

• Duke’s La Jolla is participating in a donation drive through December at 1216 Prospect St. For every dollar donated, guests will receive a food and beverage certificate in the same amount (up to $50) to dine at Duke’s. Every five food items donated earn a $10 Duke’s food and beverage certificate (up to $50 in certificates). To receive the certificates, donations must be made in person via a restaurant-provided QR code. All donations will go to Father Joe’s Villages.

• Prana Yoga Center at 1041 Silverado St. in La Jolla is hosting a holiday food drive to benefit Feeding San Diego. A donation box will be next to the front desk through Monday, Dec. 26, to drop off items such as canned chicken, tuna, beans, fruit, vegetables and soup, plus cereal, rice, nuts and seeds, peanut butter, powdered milk and baby formula. (858) 456-2806

• The La Jolla Recreation Center hosts a movie screening event starting at 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at 615 Prospect St., featuring “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” at sunset, a visit from Santa Claus, an inflatable bounce house and obstacle course, face painting and more. Free. (858) 552-1658

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents “The Nutcracker Storytime” at 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at 7555 Draper Ave. City Ballet of San Diego’s Sugar Plum Fairy from “The Nutcracker” will lead a story time and raffle off tickets to the ballet. Free. Email grahamk@sandiego.gov.

• Camarada presents “Charlie Brown Jingles and Jazz” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. Peter Sprague will perform the soundtrack of the holiday TV special “A Charlie Brown Christmas” and more. $35 and up. theconrad.org/events

• The La Jolla Open Aire Market presents its Winter Carnival from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, on the grounds of La Jolla Elementary School at Girard Avenue and Genter Street. The event, which was postponed from Dec. 11 because of rain, will include pictures with Santa Claus, live music, crafts and face painting. Free. lajollamarket.com

Warwick’s bookstore will present “Celebrate Jólabókaflód!” or “Christmas Book Flood,” on Sunday, Dec. 18, in La Jolla. (Warwick’s)

• Warwick’s bookstore presents “Celebrate Jólabókaflód!” at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The store will open early for a story time, hot chocolate and shopping based on the Icelandic Christmas tradition of a Jólabókaflód, or “Christmas Book Flood,” during which people give books to one another and spend the night reading. Free admission. warwicks.com/event/book-flood-2022

• St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church presents “A Festival of Lessons and Carols” at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at 743 Prospect St., La Jolla. The St. James Festival Choir and Brass Ensemble will perform, followed by a reception with cookies and warm drinks. Free.

• The La Valencia Hotel presents gingerbread house decorating at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19, at 1132 Prospect St., La Jolla. Guests can decorate a gingerbread house from top to bottom and have chocolate milk and cookies. Each guest 21 and older will receive a glass of bubbly. $100. lavalencia.com

• Chabad of La Jolla presents a Hanukkah celebration at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at the La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. The event will include a menorah lighting, a children’s program, food and more. Free. Email chabadoflajolla@gmail.com.

• La Jolla United Methodist Church presents a “Blue Christmas” worship service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 6063 La Jolla Blvd. The service is for those who struggle with grief and sadness during the holidays. Free. lajollaunitedmethodist.org

Chamber choir Stellarum will present “A Festival of Christmas” on Thursday, Dec. 22, in La Jolla. (Provided by Stellarum)

• Chamber choir Stellarum presents “A Festival of Christmas” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, at St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 743 Prospect St., La Jolla. Free. bit.ly/StellarumDec22

• The Lodge at Torrey Pines presents holiday-themed cookie decorating at 4 and 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, and Tuesday, Dec. 27, at 11480 N. Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla. Guests will decorate and eat holiday cookies. Free. Reservations are required. lodgetorreypines.com

• The Lodge at Torrey Pines presents holiday-themed arts and crafts at 4 and 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, and Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 11480 N. Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla. All ages are invited. Free. Reservations are required. lodgetorreypines.com

Lectures & learning

• The La Jolla Library Poetry Group meets at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The group meets the third Thursday of each month for participants to read and share their poems with other budding or experienced poets. Free. Email vmdandrea@hotmail.com.

• The Pen to Paper writing class is held at 1 p.m. Thursdays at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The weekly class is open to writers 18 and older of all experience levels. Free. (858) 552-1657

Families & children

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents Bilingual Story Time at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 7555 Draper Ave. The story time, intended for young children and speakers of all levels, will be in Farsi with library assistant Shadi Sarikhani. Free. lajollalibrary.org

Health & fitness

• The La Jolla Cove Bridge Club presents “Restorative Poses & Pranayama for Holiday Headaches” at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 1160 Coast Blvd. The class is for all fitness levels. $20. Email solyoga@yahoo.com.

• The La Jolla Woman’s Club presents “Gentle Yoga” at 11:30 a.m. Thursdays at 7791 Draper Ave. The weekly class is for all levels and open to the public. $15.

Arts & culture

This work by Ann Chaitin is part of the La Jolla Art Association’s “Celebrate the Old Year, Welcome to the New Year” exhibit. (La Jolla Art Association)

• The La Jolla Art Association presents an opening reception for “Celebrate the Old Year, Welcome to the New Year” at 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at the La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The exhibit contains works by Ernest Alvarez, Ann Chaitin, Mary Duarte, Ralph LaZar, Dana Levine, Caroline Morse and Vita Sorrentino and runs through Friday, Jan. 27. Free. Email DanaBet@yahoo.com.

• Hennessey’s Tavern presents Arthur and His Knights at 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at 7811 Herschel Ave., La Jolla. La Jolla resident Arthur Hammons and his band will perform Christmas music and other favorites. Free.

• The La Jolla Music Society presents the Alfredo Rodriguez Trio at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, in The JAI at 7600 Fay Ave. Rodríguez’s jazz music explores his memories of Cuba. $55 and up. theconrad.org

• R.B. Stevenson Gallery presents “Ensemble” through Saturday, Dec. 17, at 7661 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The group exhibition features new and recent works by a selection of gallery artists. Free. rbstevensongallery.com

• Tasende Gallery presents new acquisitions by artist Fernando Botero through Thursday, Dec. 22, at 820 Prospect St., La Jolla. The exhibition includes three paintings and three works on paper from Botero’s personal collection. Free. tasendegallery.com

• BFree Studio presents the contemporary art exhibition “More Than 1” through Friday, Dec. 30, at 7857 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Free. bfreestudio.net

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents “Tatiana Ortiz-Rubio: Light Cones” through December at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The exhibit features Ortiz-Rubio’s works in charcoal and graphite that explore the human experience of time. Free. ljathenaeum.org

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents “Re...” through Thursday, Jan. 5, at 7555 Draper Ave. The exhibition features works by artists True Ryndes, Robert Treat and Pat Kelly. Free. lajollalibrary.org

• Quint Gallery presents “Kenneth Capps: Prism/Index” through Saturday, Jan. 21, at 7655 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibition includes six galvanized steel structures. Free. quintgallery.com

• The La Jolla Historical Society presents “The Smallest Show on Earth: Paper Theaters Explored” through Sunday, Jan. 22, at 780 Prospect St. The exhibit features paper theater replicas, posters and accessory exhibits that showcase iconic local stages of yesteryear. Free. lajollahistory.org

The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego presents “Alexis Smith: The American Way” through Sunday, Feb. 5, in La Jolla. (Elisabeth Frausto)

• The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego presents “Alexis Smith: The American Way” through Sunday, Feb. 5, at 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. The exhibit features Smith’s mixed-media collages, which draw heavily on film, literature and pop culture. $25. mcasd.org

Galas & events

• Birch Aquarium at UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography in La Jolla presents “Oceans at Night” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at 2300 Expedition Way. The event for guests 21 and older will include an immersive blend of art, science and technology with live music. Glowing cocktails and food by The French Gourmet will be available for purchase. $27 for Birch members; $30 for non-members. aquarium.ucsd.edu

Do you have an event — online or in person — that you’d like to see here? Email your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following week’s edition. ◆