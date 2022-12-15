Dec. 15: Local and regional events

Snow N Glow at Del Mar Fairgrounds

Thursday, Dec. 8 to Sunday, Jan. 1, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays to Sundays and select dates.

This winter, the Del Mar Fairgrounds (2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd.) will be transformed into San Diego’s holiday headquarters at the Snow N Glow Holiday Festival, featuring three major attractions:

 Snow – Kids (and adults who are kids at heart) can snow tube down Snow Hill, made with real snow. There will also be an open area to play in the snow, and fresh snow is made daily.

Glow – Sip on hot cocoa while you stroll through a million festive lights. This winter wonderland of glowing lights is here to make your holidays bright.

 Private Igloo Reservations – Igloos are available to rent for private parties and include entry for six to Snow N Glow. Holiday Magic Igloos include a fresh snow delivery to build your own snowman. For more information, including dates, to purchase tickets, to reserve an igloo, visit cbfproductions.ticketspice.com/del-mar-snow-n-glow-2022

For more information, visit delmarfairgrounds.com/event/snownglow/2022-12-08/

Santa’s Sleigh Ride Parade in Solana Beach

Back by popular demand, the city of Solana Beach and the Solana Beach Parks and Recreation Commission host Santa’s Sleigh Ride Parade from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16. Santa will be riding along with fire, sheriff’s and Marine safety personnel. The sleigh ride will start and end at the Solana Beach Fire Station, 500 Lomas Santa Fe Drive. A map is at ci.solana-beach.ca.us.

Del Mar Highlands Town Center lights the Menorah

The Del Mar Highlands Town Center will host a Hanukkah Menorah Lighting on Thursday, Dec. 22, at 5:30 p.m. Congregation Beth Am will bring the community together at the upper plaza near Cinépolis for the symbolic lighting of the holiday season, while they play a few songs. All are invited to celebrate Hanukkah.

Genealogy research: How to construct an accurate family tree

This free class is for those contemplating constructing a family tree, as well as for experienced genealogy researchers. Presentation by Don Williams, member and class presenter for the San Diego Genealogical Society Date: Tuesday, Jan. 10 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Location: Central Library Shiley special events suite on the 9th floor. Address: 330 Park Blvd. San Diego, 92101.

Jungle Bells at San Diego Zoo

The annual holiday event from Dec. 9 to Jan. 1 (except Dec. 24) at the San Diego Zoo, 2920 Zoo Drive, features a wonderland of twinkling lights, live entertainment and music. The zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. during this event; and the zoo closes at 5 p.m. Dec. 24. Free with zoo admission or membership; free parking. Visit sandiegozoo.org/junglebells

Easy Wind plays show at Belly Up

Easy Wind, a Grateful Dead tribute band, will be performing at the Belly Up on Thursday, Dec. 29. To help celebrate another trip around the sun, the band will perform an iconic New Years show the Grateful Dead performed way back in 1976 at The Cow Palace in Daly City.

Easy Wind, fronted by Carmel Valley’s Patrick Brown, has built a reputation for creating shows that pull deeply from the vibe and feel of classic ‘70’s era Grateful Dead—they are able to embody the style, the jams, and the riffs that were the trademark of the band in their heyday. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. For tickets, visit bellyup.com

Rooftop Cinema Club Embarcadero offers holiday films and more

Throughout the month of December, the Rooftop Cinema Club Embarcadero at the Manchester Grand Hyatt will be dressed up in its finest holiday décor with Christmas trees, faux snow, twinkly lights and holiday music before every screening.

The December slate at Rooftop Cinema Club is loaded with everyone’s favorite holiday classics and cult-classic films, including Elf, The Grinch, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Home Alone, Christmas Vacation, The Polar Express, The Santa Clause, The Night Before and, of course, It’s a Wonderful Life. The full December lineup can be found online at www.rooftopcinemaclub.com/embarcadero.

Also in December, Rooftop Cinema Club is continuing its annual tradition of holiday giving by partnering with Promises2Kids to raise important funds to help support foster children who’ve been removed from their homes due to neglect and abuse. Promises2Kids serves more than 3,000 current and former foster youth in San Diego and is dedicated to creating a brighter future for foster children. When any guest purchases a ticket to attend a screening during the month of December at Rooftop Cinema Club Embarcadero, they’ll have the option to donate $1 to Promises2Kids. One-hundred percent of contributed funds will go directly to Promises2Kids and at the conclusion of the month, Rooftop Cinema Club will match the final donation total.

Santa, Hullabaloo at Del Mar Highlands

Get your family photo taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus for free throughout December at Santa & Mrs. Claus’s Workshop. Located in the upper level of Del Mar Highlands Town Center next to Ralphs Fresh Fare. Santa will be in the shop on Thursday, Dec. 22, Friday Dec. 23 and Saturday, Dec. 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hullabaloo concerts for the holidays will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. in the upper plaza on Dec. 22.

Cocoa with Santa at One Paseo

Santa is coming to One Paseo in Carmel Valley. For those who want to spend more time with Mr. Claus, stop by One Paseo’s Plaza West and enjoy hot cocoa, holiday treats and photos with Santa on Dec. 18 from 10 a.m. to noon. Santa’s Toy Soldier stilt walkers will also be wandering throughout the village.

Glice skating at Fairmont Grand Del Mar

Join the fun a the Fairmont Grand Del Mar for some recreational skating on an eco-friendly Glice rink on weekends between now and Jan. 14, or daily Dec. 19 through Dec. 30. Rental skates are available, or you can bring your own, but recreational shoes are not permitted. For tickets and more information, visit bit.ly/3Wanovp

Fairmont Grand Del Mar is located at 5300 Grand Del Mar Ct., San Diego, 92130.

Events at L’Auberge

Christmas Cookie Decorating (Fridays, Dec. 16 and 23; 3 to 6 p.m.) – Get into the holiday spirit and decorate your own batch of Christmas cookies at L’Auberge Del Mar.

Hanukkah Menorah Lighting (Sunday, Dec. 18 to Tuesday, Dec. 26) – Celebrate the lighting of the Menorah nightly at sunset in the lobby at L’Auberge Del Mar.

Visit www.laubergedelmar.com for a list of more events and information. Location: 1540 Camino Del Mar.

North Coast Symphony to perform ‘Holiday Gems’

The North Coast Symphony will present “Holiday Gems,” a performance of festive holiday music, on Friday, Dec. 16, 7:30 p.m. at the Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive, Encinitas. The concert will include “The First Noel, Around the World at Christmas Time, Christmas at the Movies, Toccata on Carol of the Bells, Music from Frozen,” and more. Celebrating its 75th year, the orchestra is conducted by Daniel Swem. Admission: $12 general, $10 seniors/students/military, $30/family max. For tickets and information, visit www.northcoastsymphony.com.

Holiday events at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

Holiday Movies In Concert

Dec. 17: How the Grinch Stole Christmas In Concert - Watch CindyLou grow the heart of the infamous Grinch in this classic Christmas tale, accompanied by the San Diego Symphony

Dec. 21: Love Actually In Concert - Enjoy this modern holiday classic following the holiday season through the eyes of an unforgettable cast of characters as the San Diego Symphony performs its unforgettable score.

Visit www.sandiegosymphony.org for more information and tickets.

‘Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas!’

Andrew Polec, who was the childlike and wacky star in the Old Globe’s “Grinch” production last year, returns to reprise his role in this 25th annual production. Based on a 1957 children’s book by the late La Jolla author Theodor “Dr. Seuss” Geisel, the musical by Timothy Mason and Mel Marvin premiered in 1994 at a children’s theater in Minneapolis. In 1998, it moved to the Old Globe, where artistic director Jack O’Brien worked with Geisel’s widow, Audrey Geisel, to add music from the famous 1966 animated TV version and a storybook-come-to-life scenic and costume design. It’s been an annual tradition ever since. Now playing through Dec. 31. Showtimes vary from week to week, but mostly evenings Tuesdays-Fridays and multiple shows on weekend days. The Old Globe, 1363 Old Globe Way, Balboa Park, San Diego. $59-$89. (619) 234-5623. theoldglobe.org.

‘Ebenezer Scrooge’s BIG San Diego Christmas Show’

The Old Globe brings back its fast-paced comedic take on Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” which was first presented at the Globe in 2019. Written by Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen, it’s an adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic Victorian novella about miserly Ebenezer Scrooge’s Christmas morning redemption, re-set in San Diego with music, comedy and all of the time-traveling ghosts and other characters for which the story is known. Now playing through Dec. 24. 7 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays. 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, The Old Globe, 1363 Old Globe Way, Balboa Park, San Diego. $34-$85. (619) 234-5623. theoldglobe.org

