Easy Wind to play classic Grateful Dead show at Belly Up

Easy Wind, a Grateful Dead tribute band, will perform at the Belly Up on Thursday, Dec. 29. To help celebrate another trip around the sun, the band will perform an iconic New Year’s Eve show that the Grateful Dead performed way back in 1976 at The Cow Palace in Daly City.

Easy Wind, fronted by Carmel Valley’s Patrick Brown, has built a reputation for creating shows that pull deeply from the vibe and feel of classic ’70’s era Grateful Dead—they are able to embody the style, the jams, and the riffs that were the trademark of the band in their heyday. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. For tickets, visit bellyup.com

