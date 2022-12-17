Events

Soroptimists to hold virtual, in-person walks to fight human trafficking

The 16th annual Human Trafficking Awareness Walk held in January.
The 16th annual Human Trafficking Awareness Walk organized by Soroptimist International of Vista and North County Inland was held at the end of January as part of Human Trafficking Awareness Month. The event drew a crowd of walkers to the grounds of the United Methodist Church of Vista, including San Marcos Mayor Rebecca Jones, and representatives from State Assemblymember Marie Waldron’s office and from San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond’s office.
(Photo by Jackie Huyck)

Soroptimist International of Vista and North County Inland will hold its third annual ‘30 Miles in 30 Days to Fight Human Trafficking’ Virtual Walkathon fundraiser during January, which is Human Trafficking Awareness Month

By Linda McIntosh
San Diego Union-Tribune
Soroptimist International of Vista and North County Inland will hold its third annual “30 Miles in 30 Days to Fight Human Trafficking” Virtual Walkathon fundraiser during January, which is Human Trafficking Awareness Month. Proceeds support the club’s efforts to help women and children who have been victims of human trafficking.

Supporters locally and nationwide can pledge online to walk, run or bike a total of 30 miles in January, and to pledge $1 per mile. Participants can also choose to just donate without walking.

Walkers can pledge individually, join a team, or form their own team.

“People can work off the calories gained over the holidays, at their own convenience, while helping a worthy cause at the same time,” said event chairwoman Jackie Huyck.

The walkathon begins Jan. 1 and runs through Jan. 30. Participants can register online at bit.ly/3AYKYmi.

In addition to the virtual walkathon, the club hosts its 17th annual Human Trafficking Awareness Walk and Event in person from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 28 at United Methodist Church of Vista, 490 S. Melrose Drive, Vista. Guest speaker Susan Johnson, of Alabaster Jar Project, will speak at around 10:30 a.m., and the walk will start at 11 a.m. from the church, down Melrose Drive about 1.5 miles to Sunset Drive and back. There will be information tables, water and “Stop Trafficking” signs. The event is free to the public.

For more information, visit soroptimistvista.org.

EventsPhilanthropy
Linda McIntosh

Linda McIntosh used to lead a double life as a technical writer for an engineering company and a feature writer for the Chicago Tribune. Since joining the U-T in 2002, she has focused on writing North County community features and calendars. She also covers community news at Camp Pendleton. Linda has a master’s degree in English from the University of Chicago.

