Happy Hour concert at the Belly Up to benefit La Colonia Community Foundation

April and the Funk Junkies, the award-winning local band, will start the New Year off right with a Happy Hour Concert at the Belly Up on Friday, Jan. 6. Proceeds will benefit La Colonia Community Foundation, a Solana Beach charity.

Doors open at 5 p.m., the concert will go from 5:30 p.m. - 7:45 p.m. From each $8 ticket sold, $2 will go directly to the charity, an organization whose mission is to empower the descendants and residents of La Colonia de Eden Gardens through education and leadership opportunities.

Tickets may be purchased online at bit.ly/3WXZyTN, over the phone or at the box office.

If you can’t attend the event but would still like to donate, please email Aprilandthefunkjunkies@gmail.com.

For more information, check out www.aprilandthefunkjunkies.com, www.facebook.com/aprilandthefunkjunkies or @aprilandthefunkjunkies on Instagram.