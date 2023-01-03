Student-led blood drive at Del Mar Highlands on Jan. 15

Did you know that one blood donation can save three lives? Torrey Pines High School students have planned a community blood drive on Sunday, Jan. 15 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Del Mar Highlands Town Center near El Pollo Loco.

Torrey Pines students Nethra Mahendran and Minseo Kwan created Operation Bloodmobile, a project dedicated to supporting San Diego Blood Bank’s greatest needs, including a new bloodmobile to travel throughout the county to collect lifesaving blood. Recently the San Diego Blood Bank issued an urgent call for blood donations as the local supply nears dangerously low levels.

Local businesses Jimbo’s, Handel’s, Happy Lemon, Tiffany Lund Custom Cakes, and Batch and Box have sponsored the student event.

To sign up, visit linktr.ee/operationbloodmobile Keep up to date on Operation Bloodmobile at Instagram @operation_bloodmobile_sdbb

