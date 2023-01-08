Her Holiness Sai Mai to visit Carmel Valley in February

Internationally known spiritual teacher Her Holiness Sai Maa will offer public darshan to hundreds on Friday, Feb. 3 at 11:30 a.m. at the Del Mar Marriott. Darshan is an opportunity to view or see a holy person, holy image or saint. Following the darshan, Sai Maa will be offering a program called “HealthSpan: DNA Release and Cellular Activation”, also at Del Mar Marriott on Feb. 4 and 5.

Her Holiness Sai Maa holds the highly revered title of Jagadguru, the highest title in the Vedic tradition of India. Sai Maa is the first woman to hold the title in the 2,700 years of the Vishnuswami lineage. She is known globally for her teachings which elevate individuals physically, mentally emotionally and spiritually.

“Healthspan” is presented by Awakened Life, founded by Sai Maa. In the program, Sai Maa and her teachers will show participants how to program the cells for maximum health, youthfulness and longevity.

To attend darshan, pre-register to select a time slot. To register for HealthSpan, visit awakenedlife.love/healthspan-by-design. The Del Mar Marriott is located at 11966 El Camino Real.

