Volunteers needed for Point in Time count of homeless people across San Diego

The Regional Task Force on Homelessness is calling for more volunteers to participate in the upcoming 2023 #WellAllCount Point in Time Count on Thursday, Jan. 26. This federally-required activity is a crucial source of information and funding for homelessness across the county.

The purpose of #WeAllCount is to collect data on the needs of people experiencing homelessness in the community. The early morning count includes interviewing those experiencing homelessness to broaden the understanding of those living on the streets across this region. Last year’s Point in Time Count had over 1,400 volunteers spread out across San Diego.

“So many San Diegans are wondering what they can do to help make progress around homelessness,” said Tamera Kohler, CEO of the task force in a news release. “By participating in the 2023 Point in Time Count, you’re doing your part by providing valuable information about those experiencing homelessness while ensuring that our region gets the federal funding it deserves.”

To register to volunteer, visit sandiego.pointintime.info. For more information about the Point in Time Count visit rtfhsd.org.

