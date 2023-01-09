Rubio’s celebrates 40th anniversary with 99 cent tacos on Jan. 25

When Rubio’s Coastal Grill turns 40 on Wednesday, Jan. 25, all locations will celebrate with throwback pricing, the launch of a new, “remixed” Original Fish Taco, 1980s-inspired prizes and music. Tacos were 99 cents back when founder Ralph Rubio opened the first Rubio’s in Mission Bay in 1983 and they will be again on Jan. 25. Proceeds from the anniversary sale will benefit WILDCOAST, working to conserve some of the world’s most significant coastal and marine ecosystems in the U.S. and Mexico.

Since its opening, Rubio’s has become the #1 fish taco brand, credited with starting the fish taco phenomenon in the U.S. In celebration of the 40th anniversary, Rubio’s will offer an updated version of the Original Fish Taco favorite: The Baja Grilled Fish Taco features grilled mahi mahi and a special Baja sauce.

“When Rubio’s opened 40 years ago, putting fish in a taco was pretty revolutionary,” said Rubio’s co-founder Ralph Rubio in a news release. “Today, The Original Fish Taco is still our most popular, award-winning item, and we’ve sold over 270 million of them. We’re going strong and look forward to 40 more years.”

