Students for Attention speaker series continues on Jan. 14

Students for Attention will host a virtual event on the importance of teacher and parent partnerships in supporting the academic and personal growth of neurodivergent students on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 5 p.m.

The event will feature presentations from education experts Nancy Leung and Omar Torres on strategies for building strong, supportive relationships between teachers and parents. Topics will include relationship building, advocating for your own children, and creating inclusive classroom environments.

“We believe that strong teacher-parent partnerships are essential for the success of neurodivergent students,” said Students for Attention founder Aaron Combs, a Canyon Crest Academy student. “This event is an opportunity for educators, parents, and students to come together and learn from each other, share best practices, and build supportive networks.”

Registration for the event can be found at studentsforattention.org/events/.