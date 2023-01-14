Celebrate the music of Motown at Canyon Crest Academy’s Destination Motown Gala

Join the Canyon Crest Academy community for a rocking good time at the Destination Motown Gala on March 4.

Straight out of New York City, the group Uptown will perform classic soul and R&B melodies with a fresh new feel, described as “the class of young Temptations, vocals like Marvin Gaye and Stevie Wonder, and the contemporary feel of Bruno Mars.” Get ready to come together and celebrate the music of Motown and support the students of CCA.

Canyon Crest Academy’s Destination Motown Gala will be held on March 4.

(Copyright of Canyon Crest Academy Foundation)

The Destination Motown Gala will feature a live auction at the event and an online auction that starts on Feb. 22 and is open to everyone. Please consider donating to the online auction (internships, theater tickets, services, etc.). Each donation contributes to the CCA Foundation’s mission to “Enrich the Experience of Every Student, Every Day.”

Prior to the entertainment, guests will enjoy diverse cuisine from local food trucks, entertainment by talented CCA students, and many more surprises. VIP ticket holders will attend an exclusive after party with Uptown at a private venue to be announced.

Pedego Electric Bikes, La Jolla, a Destination Motown Gold Sponsor, has generously donated an Electric Bike Experience Package, a $5,000+ value, for an Opportunity Drawing. The winner will be chosen at the gala on March 4 and does not need to be present to win. Much appreciation goes to continued support from the gala’s Platinum Sponsor, InGenius (STEM education for the gifted and talented); Gold Sponsors, Pedego Electric Bikes, La Jolla, and The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch; and Silver Sponsor, Healthy Within.

If you’d like to be a gala sponsor, buy Opportunity Tickets, attend the gala or donate auction items, go to ccagala.com. The 2023 gala will be held on the CCA campus at 5 p.m., is family friendly, and will have you dancing in your seats.

For more information on the CCA Foundation or to donate online visit www.canyoncrestfoundation.org.