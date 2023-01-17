The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch to celebrate Lunar New Year
The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch will hold its annual Lunar New Year celebration on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 10:30 a.m.
To ring in the Year of the Rabbit, the Southern Sea Dragon and Lion Dance Association will provide a 30-minute lion dance performance. The performance will include a live ensemble of instruments and three lions. The dancers will begin at the Village Square followed by a choreographed routine making their way through to Trader Joe’s as its finale.
Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch is located at 13490 Pacific Highlands Ranch Parkway, Carmel Valley, 92130.
