Putt-putt golf course pops up at One Paseo on Jan. 28-29

A putt-putt golf course will be set up behind Harland Brewing.
(Diana Rose)
While the pros hit Torrey Pines during next weekend’s Farmer Insurance Open, locals can work on their short game with a fun pop-up 18-hole miniature golf course at One Paseo on Jan. 28-29. The putt-putt course will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on The Lawn behind Harland Brewing.

The event will feature a chipping game and a DJ. Harland Brewing will be screening the Farmer’s Open on all its TVs so you won’t miss a moment of the action on the course. The event is open to all ages on the lawn.
Location: 3725 Paseo Place in Carmel Valley

