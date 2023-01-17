Putt-putt golf course pops up at One Paseo on Jan. 28-29

While the pros hit Torrey Pines during next weekend’s Farmer Insurance Open, locals can work on their short game with a fun pop-up 18-hole miniature golf course at One Paseo on Jan. 28-29. The putt-putt course will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on The Lawn behind Harland Brewing.

The event will feature a chipping game and a DJ. Harland Brewing will be screening the Farmer’s Open on all its TVs so you won’t miss a moment of the action on the course. The event is open to all ages on the lawn.

Location: 3725 Paseo Place in Carmel Valley

