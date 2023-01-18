Solana Beach’s Oolong Gallery hosts first artist talk

Oolong Gallery will host an artist talk and book release with Carolyn Castaño on Saturday, Jan. 21 from 2-5 p.m. The talk is inspired by Castaño’s current show at the gallery and her Colombian roots and practice. Castaño is a multi-disciplinary artist who uses eco-feminist frameworks to explore the landscape, migration and female identities in painting, installation and video.

The event will also include speakers Stina Peek, Carolina Montejo and Andrew Utt.

Castaño’s show, “Nuevo Amenecer” is inspired by the humble ruana, a woolen poncho worn up and down the Andes and used as a utilitarian object for warmth and protection or laid on the floor for comfort as a rug or bed. For Castaño’s show, the ruana is re-imagined as both a metaphorical object with speculative implications like a magic carpet or a cape for flying. The show is on view through Feb. 11.

The gallery is located at 349 N. Coast Highway 101 in Solana Beach.