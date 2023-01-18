Events

Solana Beach’s Oolong Gallery hosts first artist talk

Geometric patterns of orange and yellow frame a triangular space from which emerge a circle and fragments of landscape
Carolyn Castaño, “Blue and Gold Migrant,” 2022. Watercolor and gouache on cut paper, appliqué, gold foils, fabric on canvas; 60” x 48”.
(Amy Tierney)
Share

Oolong Gallery will host an artist talk and book release with Carolyn Castaño on Saturday, Jan. 21 from 2-5 p.m. The talk is inspired by Castaño’s current show at the gallery and her Colombian roots and practice. Castaño is a multi-disciplinary artist who uses eco-feminist frameworks to explore the landscape, migration and female identities in painting, installation and video.

The event will also include speakers Stina Peek, Carolina Montejo and Andrew Utt.

Castaño’s show, “Nuevo Amenecer” is inspired by the humble ruana, a woolen poncho worn up and down the Andes and used as a utilitarian object for warmth and protection or laid on the floor for comfort as a rug or bed. For Castaño’s show, the ruana is re-imagined as both a metaphorical object with speculative implications like a magic carpet or a cape for flying. The show is on view through Feb. 11.

The gallery is located at 349 N. Coast Highway 101 in Solana Beach.

Oolong Gallery is hosting its first solo show with artist Carolyn Castaño.
(Copyright Oolong Gallery)

EventsArts & EntertainmentLifestyle

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement