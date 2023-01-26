Del Mar Foundation to present John Jorgenson Quintet at Town Hall

The Del Mar Foundation will present the John Jorgenson Quintet at Del Mar’s Town Hall on Friday, Feb. 3 at 7:30 p.m. Reserved and general admission seats are available at www.delmarfoundation.org.

The group’s style has been called “Gypsy Jazz” after the dynamic string-driven swing created by Django Reinhardt and Stephane Grappelli in 1930s Paris, but Jorgenson’s compositions draw in elements from myriad music genres.

The John Jorgenson Quintet is the only American act to ever headline the prestigious Django Reinhardt Memorial Festival in France, and has been featured at other “Djangofests” in the US, UK, Germany and Canada. For the films Gattica and Head in the Clouds Jorgenson was tapped to recreate Django’s music, and in the latter he even appeared onscreen as Django with stars Charlize Theron and Penelope Cruz.

The John Jorgenson Quintet Band current members playing along with John Jorgenson are: Jason Anick, a prodigious jazz violinist and one of the youngest instructors at Boston’s Berklee College of Music; Max O’Rourke, a composer, arranger, and jazz guitarist; Simon Planting, Autch bassist well-known and respected in the gypsy-jazz community; and Rick Reed, a veteran percussionist, renowned for his intricate brushwork and swinging drive.