Many area museums and other sites will offer half-off admission during Museum Month in February

More than 60 museums and other popular San Diego-area destinations, including several in La Jolla, will offer half-price admission during San Diego Museum Month in February.

The program by the San Diego Museum Council is in its 34th year and will be the largest yet, according to the council. An estimated 100,000 people participated in Museum Month in February last year.

Museum Month passes will enable residents and visitors to obtain half-off admission at San Diego County’s wide range of museums, historical sites, gardens, aquariums and other cultural attractions. The passes will be available for free starting Thursday, Jan. 26, at more than 75 public libraries countywide.

La Jolla locations on the list are:

• Birch Aquarium, 2300 Expedition Way

• La Jolla Historical Society, 780 Prospect St.

• Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego, 700 Prospect St.

• Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve, 12600 N. Torrey Pines Road

A leopard shark swims at Birch Aquarium in La Jolla. (Birch Aquarium)

“Museum Month is all about getting out and exploring everything San Diego has to offer,” Bob Lehman, executive director of the San Diego Museum Council, said in a statement. “Whether you’re a local or a visitor, you’ll always find something new each year — from a new exhibition to a hidden neighborhood gem, as well as fun ideas for family day trips or date-night destinations.”

Each Museum Month pass can be used for up to four half-price admissions at any participating site. (Fees may apply for special exhibits and events at some locations.) Guests can use their Museum Month pass to visit as many places as they like during February.

Museum Month 2023 is supported by the California Arts Council, First 5 San Diego, San Diego Commission for Arts and Culture, San Diego County and The Pecus Group.

For a complete list of participating locations, upcoming exhibitions and special events, visit sandiegomuseumcouncil.org.

— La Jolla Light staff contributed to this report. ◆