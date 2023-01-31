Del Mar district invites community to participate in strategic plan design

As the Del Mar Union School District begins work on its new five-year strategic plan, they hope to engage the community in developing a “Portrait of a Learner”, a collective vision that articulates the community’s aspirations for every student in the district.

“We are looking forward to engaging with our parents and staff about the hopes, dreams and aspirations that our community has for our children,” said Superintendent Holly McClurg in a news release.

The Portrait Design Team will meet four times to design the Portrait of a Learner; each meeting builds upon the other and DMUSD asks that participants attend all four meetings:



Feb. 28, 5:30–8 p.m. at Ocean Air School (MUR)

March 1, 5:30–7:30 p.m. at Ocean Air School (MUR)

March 8, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Ocean Air School (MUR)

March 27, 5:30-7:30 p.m. (virtual meeting)

For more information and to RSVP by Feb. 10, 2023, visit the DMUSD website at dmusd.org.