Valentine’s Day flowers, treats at One Paseo’s Farm Truck Feb. 9-14

The One Paseo Farm Truck will be open with special Valentine’s Day items from Feb. 9-14, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The truck will be selling fresh-cut bouquets, roses and individual flowers for Valentine’s Day in addition to fresh organic produce, olive oils and unique artisan items.

One Paseo has partnered with local food system advocate Alchemy San Diego to open the one-of-a-kind Farm Truck, offering local and organic seasonal produce and flowers on the weekends: Fridays from 1 p.m to 6 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

The farm truck is located by the koi pond next to Tocaya Organica at One Paseo, 3725 Paseo Place, Carmel Valley.

