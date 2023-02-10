Friends of the Powerhouse holding Valentine’s Day fundraiser for Tot Lot renovation

For the long-anticipated renovation of Del Mar’s scenic Tot Lot the completion is in sight. Friends of the Powerhouse (FOP) are planning to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony by the end of March, 2023.

Originally built in the ’90s, the Tot Lot is a barefoot-kid-friendly “park within a park” boasting swings, slides and climbing equipment nestled within the scenic Powerhouse Community Park. Due to deterioration and new code requirements, Friends of the Powerhouse took on a fundraising project. In partnership with the city of Del Mar and help of local businesses and wonderful donors, new improvements will ensure the safety and enjoyment of this area for years to come.

The city has received a grant for the playground infrastructure and FOP raised more than $100,000 for playground equipment. Unforeseen costs have pushed needed funds even higher.

Donations for this and future projects are still needed and welcome. One of FOP’s upcoming fundraisers is this Valentine’s Day, where you could surprise your loved ones with an engraved brick at Del Mar’s Powerhouse Tot Lot or a plank paving the way to the 17th St. Lifeguard Headquarters in the beloved city of Del Mar. Your purchase will secure your family’s legacy while supporting the preservation and enhancement of Del Mar’s Powerhouse Park.

For more information, visit friendsofthepowerhouse.org/buy-a-brick/

— Report by Marzena Poniatowska, Friends of the Powerhouse