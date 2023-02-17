Speakers to help break down the mysteries of hospice care at upcoming presentation

Dispel the mysteries of hospice care. “Hospice: It Isn’t So Scary” will be presented by Sharon and Gin Lao, both M.Div. at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at the Solana Beach Library. Discover how hospice care restores hope to grieving family members feeling lost and alone.

Gin and Sharon Lao

(Gin Lao, 2023 Encinitas)

The Laos will discuss how The Elizabeth Hospice, a nonprofit organization, provides medical, emotional and spiritual support to children and adults facing the challenges associated with a life-limiting illness. All your questions will be answered as you learn what to expect from a hospice team, how patients qualify, who pays for hospice, when and where hospice care can be delivered.

Sharon and Gin Lao have 23 years of combined hospice experience. They use religious and non-religious spiritual care to support clients searching for hope, meaning and inner peace. They provide education, guidance, music and life review along with a dash of humor to grieving families.

Elizabeth Hospice, established in 1978, has provided palliative care and grief support services which have touched the lives of more than 115,000 people in the San Diego and Southwest Riverside Counties.

This is the second in a series of senior age-related presentations co-sponsored by the Friends of the Solana Beach Library and Solana Beach Community Connections (www.SolanaBeachcc.org).

The library is located at 157 Stevens Avenue, Solana Beach, 92075. This event is free and open to the public. Free parking is also available.