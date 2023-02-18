Chocolatier Jim Lantry to speak at Del Mar Rose Society event ‘Chocolate and Roses’

The garden roses are now in their dormant stage, pruned and ready to be fertilized and spring planting is around the corner. In celebration of Valentine’s Day, the Del Mar Rose Society will host “Chocolate and Roses” as the theme for this month’s Del Mar Rose Society meeting on Thursday, Feb. 23.

The featured speaker is the Carmel Valley Seabreeze Chocolate Proprietor Jim Lantry. Lantry will introduce participants to the worldwide path of a Cacao bean from farms of the Western Hemisphere to the craft process it takes to produce the finest smooth chocolate.

Participants will sample hand artisan chocolates while learning about the roasting and crafting methods used to create and hand prepare chocolate. Lantry will also discuss the history of gifting chocolates and roses.

The Del Mar Rose Society was established in 2000 and is open to the general public. The upcoming meeting will be held Thursday, Feb. 23, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Powerhouse Community Center, 1658 Coast Blvd, Del Mar. For more information about the upcoming event visit delmarrosesociety.org, email delmarrosesociety@gmail.com or call 760-809-6860.