San Diego County’s ‘One Safe Place’ director to Speak at Del Mar – Solana Beach Optimist Club Zoom meeting

The Del Mar - Solana Beach Optimist Club recently announced that Taraneh Sarebanha, director of care coordination and onsite operations at One Safe Place North County Family Justice Center, will be the guest speaker at the club’s Zoom meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. Interested parties may join the Zoom meeting by using the Zoom link below. The meeting is open to the public.

Taraneh Sarebanha

(Copyright of Taraneh Sarebanha)

Sarebanha has devoted her life to serving the community, protecting children and families, and advancing public safety. Under the district attorney’s leadership, she provides the onsite operations and care coordination services for victims of child abuse, sexual assault, domestic violence, hate crimes, elder abuse, trafficking, violent loss, or other victimization. These support services are provided free of charge at One Safe Place North County Family Justice Center.

Join the meeting to learn more about how the Center is helping victims of crime and their families become whole again through support services from over 80 partners and community organizations in the North County and greater San Diego region.

Zoom meeting link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3859025629

Optimist International is one of the world’s largest service club organizations with over 60,000 adult and youth members in over 2,700 clubs in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, Mexico, Africa, Europe, Asia, and throughout the world. To learn more about Optimist International visit the organization’s website at www.optimist.org