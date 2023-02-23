Feb. 23: Local and regional events

North Coast Rep to feature The Cherry Orchard, a timeless comic masterpiece

Anton Chekhov’s beloved masterwork is a rich tapestry of the human condition woven into a humorous and haunting tale. With universal themes of societal upheaval, love, loss, grief, envy, and ambition, The Cherry Orchard remains as relevant and powerful today as it was when it first premiered in 1903. Serious theatre-lovers will not want to miss this classic tale of heightened human drama.

The Cherry Orchard runs March 8 through April 2. Previews begin Wednesday, March 8. Opening Night on Saturday, March 11, at 8 p.m. It will play Wednesdays at 7 p.m., Thursdays through Saturdays at 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. with Sundays at 7 p.m. through March 26. There will be a talkback with the director and actors on Friday, March 31. A performance has just been added on Wednesday, March 22, at 2 p.m. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, 92075.

Call 858-481-1055 or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.

North Coast Unit of Rady Children’s Hospital Auxiliary to hold ‘Date Night for a Cause’ fundraiser

The 11th Annual “Date Night for a Cause” at the Belly Up Tavern will be hosted by the North Coast Unit of Rady Children’s Hospital Auxiliary on Saturday, March 11, from 6:30 p.m.-11 p.m. This “Ocean 11”- themed event will be a fun opportunity for couples and friends to get together, enjoy live music from “Atomic Groove and the Fly Girlz”, and participate in the live auction and additional drawings. The cost to attend the fundraiser is $95 a person in advance. The net proceeds will benefit the Orthopedics Institute and Scoliosis Research at Rady Children’s Hospital–San Diego.

The Belly Up is located at 143 South Cedros Avenue, Solana Beach, 92075.

Tickets can be purchased at www.radysncu.com or at the door at the Belly Up.

For more information on Rady Children’s Hospital–San Diego, visit www.radysncu.com.

North Coast Symphony presents Saint-Saens Spectacular

The North Coast Symphony Orchestra presents Saint-Saens Spectacular, a concert dedicated to the music of French composer Camille Saint-Saens, on Saturday, March 4, at 2:30 p.m. at the San Dieguito United Methodist Church, 170 Calle Magdelena, Encinitas. The performance includes the magnificent Organ Symphony, featuring organist Sarah Amos, as well as the Cello Concerto No. 1 with soloist Peter Ko, principal cellist with the La Jolla Symphony and Chorus. The orchestra was founded in 1947 and is conducted by Daniel Swem. Admission: $12 general, $10 seniors/students/military, $30/family max. For more information, visit www.northcoastsymphony.com.

The Elizabeth Hospice to hold ‘Love and Loss Story Night’

On Sunday, March 19, The Elizabeth Hospice will host “Love and Loss Story Night,” an evening of storytelling and music for anyone who has lost someone they love. Attendees are encouraged to bring their favorite stories, pictures or a meaningful item to share. The event will be held at Saint Peters Parish Hall located at 334 14th St, Del Mar, 92014 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. There is no cost to attend and everyone in the community is welcome.

RSVP by March 12 to volunteer@ehospice.org.

North Coast Rep Variety Nights to host ‘The Spirit of Harriet Tubman’

North Coast Rep Variety Nights will feature “The Spirit of Harriet Tubman”, written and performed by Leslie McCurdy on March 6 and 7 at 7:30 p.m. at the North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach.

McCurdy invokes the “spirit” of Tubman as she portrays the life of the famous Underground Railroad conductor, recreating stories familiar and some rarely told, using words said to have been Tubman’s own. Through it all, the audience learns of the faith and conviction that drove Tubman to follow her dreams as the spirit of the past connects with the present, to inspire her charges to have the courage to do the same in envisioning their future. Called “a powerful, must see performance - the whole family can enjoy”.

Call 858-481-1055, or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets or for more information.

Upcoming Del Mar Toastmasters meeting theme is ‘Living Abroad’

Improve your communication and build leadership skills. Del Mar Toastmasters invites you to an in-person meeting with the theme of “ Living Abroad “ on Friday, March 3, from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at St. Peters Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 334 14th St., Del Mar. For details, go to DelMarToastmasters.com or contact kaarenhk@aol.com

Dog show and expo at Del Mar Fairgrounds

The Silver Bay Kennel Club hosts three days of Dog Sports from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m Friday, Feb. 24 to Feb. 26 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd. Highlights include an all-breed conformation show, rare breeds show, obedience and rally trials. The family-friendly event features a Dog Expo Extravaganza with vendors from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Feb. 26. Admission is free.

One Paseo presents Sounds & Sips live music event on March 4

One Paseo invites guests to join them for their next Sounds & Sips event featuring a local quartet on Saturday, March 4 from 4-6 p.m. on One Paseo’s Lawn. In addition to live music, the event will also feature sips from Harland Brewing along with wine and beer for purchase.

Guests are encouraged to visit one of One Paseo’s eateries before the event to grab takeout which can be enjoyed while listening to the music, or keep the evening going following the event with a reservation at one of the center’s sit-down eateries.

This event is free and open to the public. It is recommended that guests arrive early for the best seats. 3725 Paseo Place, Carmel Valley.

Top magicians to perform at ‘Rotary Creates Magic’ fundraiser

The Encinitas Rotary Club is bringing together some of the best magicians in the world at the annual Rotary Creates Magic fundraiser on Saturday, March 4, at 7 p.m. at the Carlsbad Cultural Arts Center. Magician and longtime Rotarian, Paul Dwork, “the Merlin of Magic,” has been producing this fundraiser for 37 years, and proceeds from the show go right back into the local community through Rotary philanthropy and grants.

The fundraiser’s roster features magicians familiar to audiences from stages all over the world, as well as TV shows like Penn & Teller: Fool Us and Masters of Illusion. All are members of the Academy of Magical Arts. Appearing: Joel Ward, an Encinitas native who has served as a magic consultant for film/TV; Danny and Stacey Cole, internationally-renowned illusionists who have performed in over 30 countries; Dana Daniels and his psychic parrot Luigi, known as one of the funniest acts in the business; Naathan Phan, the evening’s MC, brings not only magic but also songs, stories, and improvisation; Paul Dwork, whose act poses the question, “Is it science, or is it magic?” Of this talented cast, can you guess who fooled Penn and Teller?

Tickets are $60 and available at www.magicmagicmagic.com/rotary-magic

For more information, contact Paul@pauldworkmagic.com

Oolong Gallery’s new show now open

Oolong Gallery in Solana Beach will present a painting and sculpture exhibition featuring Austrian contemporary master Markus Bacher, and rising star sculptor Claire Chambless of CalArts. The opening reception will be held Saturday, Feb. 25, 6 p.m.-9 p.m., with the artists. The exhibit will run Feb. 24 through March 31. The gallery is open Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit www.oolongallery.com. 349 N. Coast Highway 101, Solana Beach

Carmel Valley Democratic Club welcomes Joe LaCava, San Diego City Council, and SANDAG representative at next meeting

The Carmel Valley Democratic Club will welcome San Diego City Council Member Joe LaCava, who will give a District One update and answer questions, and Allie DeVaux and Bruce Smith from SANDAG. The meeting will be held at the Carmel Valley Library Community Room and online via Zoom, at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Lauren MacDonald, president, said, “We are so pleased that for our first meeting of 2023 we will be visited by our San Diego City Council Member Joe La Cava for a district update. Our main discussion will be a topic very often in San Diego news: SANDAG. We look forward to seeing a lot of fellow Carmel Valley residents on the 28th.”

The San Diego Association of Governments or SANDAG brings together local decision-makers to develop solutions to regional issues, including improvement in equity, transportation, air quality, clean energy, economic development, goods movement, public health, public safety, housing, and more. The board of directors serves as the governing board.

One of the primary ways SANDAG plans for the future is through the Regional Plan, a long-term vision for how people and goods will move in the 21st century. The agency is currently focused on speeding up the delivery of some major infrastructure projects in the plan, one of which is to stabilize the LOSSAN rail corridor from erosion along the Del Mar bluffs and relocate the tracks off the bluffs.

Both in person or Zoom attendees should register at the Carmel Valley Democratic Club website: cvdemclub.org.

Poway Symphony Orchestra Concert to feature American music and the Chestnut Brass Company

The Poway Symphony Orchestra (PSO) recently announced that its first concert of 2023 will take place on Sunday, March 19, at 4 p.m. at the Poway Center for Performing Arts. It will offer a program of all American music with a special appearance by the Chestnut Brass Company.

“American Extravaganza” will feature Five of a Kind for Brass Quintet and Orchestra, an upbeat piece composed by Peter Schickele, renowned composer and parodist, perhaps best known for his humorous fictional alter ego P.D.Q. Bach. To open the concert the orchestra will play An American Salute by Morton Gould and Appalachian Spring by Aaron Copland.

“This will concert will be very light and fun,” said PSO Conductor John LoPiccolo in a news release. “The program includes some of the most popular American music and a unique opportunity to hear a brass quintet and full orchestra playing together. We’re delighted to be joined by the Chestnut Brass Company – they’re absolutely fantastic.”

Tickets for the March 19 concert are now on sale at powaycenter.com or by contacting the Poway Center for the Performing Arts box office at 858-748-0505.

For more information about the Poway Symphony Orchestra and upcoming concerts, visit www.powaysymphonyorchestra.org.

Artists invited to apply for juried 3D exhibitions in Encinitas

Artists are welcome to apply for juried 3D exhibitions in Encinitas. Artists who create three-dimensional artwork and live or work in San Diego County may apply.

There are no fees to apply and no commissions on any artwork sales. Exhibition applications must be received by Monday, April 3, 2023 at 8 a.m.

Exhibitions will be on view for about three months between July 2023 and January 2024 and include an artist reception with Art Night Encinitas. Only complete applications submitted by the deadline will be considered. For details and to download the application, go to: encinitasca.gov/community/cultural-arts/artist-call

Artists creating three-dimensional works in a variety of media are welcome to apply for a solo exhibition that will be held at one of three civic art spaces in Encinitas. Arts organizations are also encouraged to apply for a group show representing three-dimensional works created by visual artists in their membership.

Spring reopening of The Flower Fields in Carlsbad set for March 1

For over 60 years, Mother Nature has transformed the rolling hills of North San Diego County into one of the country’s most spectacular and coordinated displays of natural color and beauty. The 55 acres of Giant Tecolote Ranunculus, a flower renowned for its large, double-petaled blooms that sit atop tall, straight stems, comes to life again at The Flower Fields in Carlsbad beginning Wednesday, March 1.

The Southern California attraction’s 2023 theme of “Live Colorfully” is fitting as the seemingly endless rows of color-coordinated blooms create a strikingly beautiful backdrop that immerses visitors in floral splendor.

For the 2023 season, The Flower Fields is introducing new events like the Meditation and Sound Healing Workshop, a Flower Design Workshop, and Toddler and Me Yoga Story Time themed around plants and flora. Flower frolickers and annual visitors will be greeted by the return of fan favorite programming like the live outdoor music series. The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch are located at 5704 Paseo Del Norte, Carlsbad, 92008. For more information and tickets, visit www.theflowerfields.com.

San Diego Junior Theatre presents ‘How I Became A Pirate’

San Diego Junior Theatre, the nation’s longest-running youth theatre program, continues its 75th Anniversary Season with the popular musical adventure “How I Became A Pirate!”

Sail off on a fantastical musical excursion when a band of comical pirates lands at North Beach looking for an expert digger to join their crew. Braid Beard and his mates enlist young Jeremy Jacob as they look for the perfect spot to bury their treasure. Jeremy finds that adventuring can be lots of fun, but also learns that love and home are treasures you can’t find on any map.

How I Became A Pirate will run Fridays at 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sundays at 2 p.m. from March 3-19. For tickets and more information, visit www.juniortheatre.com or call the box office at 619-239-8355.

Thanks to a generous contribution from The Conrad Prebys Foundation, Junior Theatre continues to provide an ASL-interpreted performance for each production. For this production, the ASL-interpreted performance will be Saturday, March 18 at 2 p.m. For optimal seating, members of the deaf community can reach out directly to the box office at boxoffice@juniortheatre.com.

Additionally, a sensory-friendly performance has been added on Saturday, March 11 at 11 a.m. The show will be modified for individuals with sensory needs, including people on the autism spectrum, allowing them to experience theater in a safe, non-judgmental environment. Tickets for this performance are not available online and can be booked by calling the box office at 619-239-8355.

North County Winds band to perform ‘A Musical Bouquet’ concert

The 60-piece North County Winds (www.ncwinds.org) under the musical direction of Vince Hernandez performs “A Musical Bouquet” concert on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 2:30 p.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church, 424 Via de la Valle, Solana Beach. Music of several genres will be performed including Gershwin’s Porgy and Bess, the Gilbert and Sullivan-inspired Pineapple Poll ballet, ABBA, swing music, American folk, Gaelic, and Middle Eastern inspired pieces - something for everyone. Tickets can be purchased at the door or through the website at www.ncwinds.org and are $20 for general public, $15 for seniors, and free for students.

Events at the Del Mar Fairgrounds

A variety of events are being held this month at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. For more information, visit delmarfairgrounds.com/events-calendar/

LIFE @ San Elijo to present Japanese film “Hula Girls”

LIFE @ San Elijo will show the Japanese film Hula Girls (Comedy, 2006, Japanese with English subtitles, 1 hr.50 min.) on Friday March 10 at 1 p.m.

Based on a true story, Hula Girls is a heartwarming comedy about coal miners’ daughters who took a once-in-a-lifetime chance to be recruited as professional hula dancers and escape their monotonous lives, only to save their depressed mining town as well as the whole of Japan. Directed by Japanese Academy Award winner Lee Sang-il and with original music by Hawaiian-born ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro.

The film will screen on March 10 at the San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, room 204, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Admission and parking are free. Address 3333 Manchester Ave. Cardiff, CA 92007, Info: lifesanelijo@miracosta.edu.

Online bidding is open to support Canyon Crest Academy

The Canyon Crest Academy online auction is live at ccagala.com as of 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

This year’s online auction features an even bigger and better array of products, services, gifts, and culinary delights for everyone including kids, moms, dad, and, of course, that very special doggie, according to a CCA Foundation news release. All auction items were donated by the incredible local community to show their support of Canyon Crest Academy, the “#1 Best Public High School in San Diego, #3 Best Public High School in California, and #38 Best Public High Schools in America!” (2023 Niche School Rankings).

The annual auction is held prior to the biggest fundraising event of the year, the spring gala. This year, the Destination Motown Gala, will be held on Saturday, March 4. Attend the gala, and you will have an opportunity to bid on Comic-Con 2023 tickets that are only available at the live auction.

Get your gala tickets here: ccagala.com if you want to go to Comic-Con 2023.

The gala starts at 5 p.m. and includes dinner and entertainment by the dynamic R&B group Uptown. This is sure to be a rousing celebration to support the students of CCA. Can’t attend the gala on March 4? Thanks to the generosity of Gala Silver Sponsor Pedago Bikes, La Jolla, there will also be a drawing for an ebike package valued at $5,000. You do not have to be present at the event to win. Buy your opportunity drawing tickets at ccagala.com.

Questions? Go to ccagala.com or email Nancy Coker at nancy.coker@canyoncrestfoundation.org

The CCA Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization which raises money from events like the gala to provide fantastic opportunities across academics, athletics and the arts, and creates an environment where students can thrive.

You can donate online at www.canyoncrestfoundation.org.

