Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

This is a continuing listing of online activities and local in-person events.

Lectures & learning

• Sanford Burnham Prebys presents a Cancer Center Open House at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at Chairmen’s Hall, Building 5, 10901 N. Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla. Visitors can meet scientists working to stop gastrointestinal cancers, learn about recent discoveries, ask a doctor about current treatments and more. Free. bit.ly/CancerOpenHouse2023

• The Pen to Paper writing class is held at 1 p.m. Thursdays at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The weekly class is open to writers 18 and older of all experience levels. Free. (858) 552-1657

Families & children

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents a City Ballet performance, “Snow White and Her Friends,” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, at 7555 Draper Ave. The performance, intended for children 5 and older, will include classical and contemporary ballet. Free. lajollalibrary.org

• Yiddishland California presents the Yiddishland Art Club at 3:30 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays through March 6 and Yiddish art classes for children at 12:45 p.m. Wednesdays through March 8, both at 1128 Wall St., La Jolla. The classes for ages 5-10 will engage participants in Yiddish culture and heritage through art. $30 per class. yiddishlandcalifornia.org/yiddish-art-class-for-children

• The La Jolla Village Merchants Association and the La Jolla/Riford Library present the Spring Forward Storytime Scavenger Hunt from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 12, starting at 1111 Prospect St. The event will feature story times, drinks, snacks, prizes and surprises for the whole family. Free. Register and receive a free parking pass at bit.ly/SpringHunt2023.

Health & fitness

• Buddhi Yoga presents “Introduction to Teaching Prenatal Yoga with Magdalena Patterson” at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at 7843 Girard Ave., La Jolla. $125. buddhiyogalj.com

• Jaruska Solyaova presents “Breathe, Feel, Stretch, Relax & Heal” at 4:40 p.m. Wednesdays through March at 1160 Coast Blvd., La Jolla. The weekly class is for all levels. $15 per class. Email solyoga@yahoo.com.

• The La Jolla Woman’s Club presents “Gentle Yoga” at 11:30 a.m. Thursdays at 7791 Draper Ave. The weekly class is for all levels and open to the public. $15.

Arts & culture

• L&G Projects presents an opening reception for “Stentorian Air. Hear Her Roar” at 4 p.m. Friday, March 3, at 7940 Herschel Ave., La Jolla. The exhibition of works by contemporary artist Sepideh Ilsley will run through Sunday, April 30. Free. landgprojects.com

Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty will present works by Sarah Stieber on Friday, March 3, in La Jolla. (Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty)

• Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty presents works by Sarah Stieber at 4 p.m. Friday, March 3, at 1111 Prospect St., La Jolla. Stieber is a La Jolla High School graduate and was named San Diego’s Best Contemporary Artist by Modern Luxury magazine. Free.

• The La Jolla Village Merchants Association presents First Friday La Jolla Art Walk at 4 p.m. Friday, March 3, at various locations in The Village. Several galleries will stay open late, and food and entertainment will be offered in partnership with local businesses. Free. bit.ly/VMAFirstFriday

• BFree Studio presents “What Are You Looking At?” at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 4, at 7857 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The event will be a salon-style discussion of contemporary art. $10. bfreestudio.net

• The UC San Diego Visual Arts Department presents an opening for “Are We Not Drawn Onward to New Era” at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. The exhibition of works by new faculty is the first in the reopened gallery, which has been closed for three years of renovations. The exhibit will run through Sunday, June 18. Free. bit.ly/MandevilleOpening

R.B. Stevenson Gallery will present an opening reception for “Recent Work from the Studio” on Saturday, March 4, in La Jolla. (R.B. Stevenson Gallery)

• R.B. Stevenson Gallery presents an opening reception for “Recent Work from the Studio” at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at 7661 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibition of paintings by San Diego artist Ricardo Xavier will run through Saturday, March 25. rbstevensongallery.com

• The San Diego Early Music Society presents flutist Emi Ferguson and the band Ruckus performing Bach works reimagined for modern audiences at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 743 Prospect St., La Jolla. $10-$50. sdems.org

• The Marcus Syndicate presents “One Night on The Town” at 9 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at Beaumont’s, 5662 La Jolla Blvd., La Jolla. The club band of seven musicians plays R&B, pop and funk music. $5. bit.ly/MarcusSyndicateMarch

• Le Salon de Musiques presents “Embark on the Volga” at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 5, at the La Jolla Woman’s Club, 7791 Draper Ave. The program for strings and piano will feature pieces by Tchaikovsky, Rachmaninoff and Juon. $95. lesalondemusiques.com

The La Jolla Music Society will present the Maria Schneider Orchestra on Sunday, March 5. (La Jolla Music Society)

• The La Jolla Music Society presents the Maria Schneider Orchestra at 6 p.m. Sunday, March 5, at the Baker-Baum Concert Hall, 7600 Fay Ave. Jazz orchestra leader and composer Schneider is a multiple Grammy Award winner and a 2023 inductee into the American Academy of Arts and Letters. $41 and up. theconrad.org/events

• Warwick’s bookstore, Book Carnival, Novel Neighbor and Roundabout Books & Cafe present Emilia Hart at noon Tuesday, March 7, online. Hart will discuss her new book, “Weyward,” in conversation with author Abigail Dean. Free. warwicks.com/event/hart-2023

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents “Bach’s Birthday Bash” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, March 7 and 14, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The two-part lecture-concert presentation by baroque violinist and scholar Victoria Martino will feature a performance of J.S. Bach’s “Sonatas and Partitas for Unaccompanied Violin” and a discussion of the form and content of the works in the context of the composer’s life and legacy. $30-$66. bit.ly/AthenaeumBach

• San Diego Baroque presents “Bach’s Lunch” at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, at St. James-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 743 Prospect St., La Jolla. The program will feature instrumental and vocal works by Vivaldi, Strozzi, Corelli and Handel. Bring your lunch. Free, though donations are accepted at tinyurl.com/SanDiegoBaroque.

• The La Jolla Community Center presents Opera Wednesday at 7 p.m. March 8 at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Soprano Tasha Koontz will perform. $10-$20 suggested donation. ljcommunitycenter.org

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents pianist Geoffrey Keezer and vocalist Gillian Margot at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. $35-$40. ljathenaeum.org/concerts

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents an opening reception for “Andrew Alcasid: Turning Pages” at 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 10, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. In homage to the Athenaeum’s beginnings as the La Jolla Reading Room, Alcasid’s exhibit features a collection of figure drawings depicting his partner, Aubrey Mejia, reading at their home. The exhibit will run through Saturday, May 6. Free. ljathenaeum.org

• The La Jolla Music Society presents a Community Arts Open House at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at 7600 Fay Ave. The event will include free classes, activities and performances featuring area musicians, dancers and artists. Free. Registration is recommended. theconrad.org/events/2023-caoh

• D.G. Wills Books presents local dramaturge Gideon Rappaport at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at 7461 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Rappaport will discuss his new book, “Appreciating Shakespeare.” Free. Call (858) 456-1800 or visit dgwillsbooks.com.

• Camarada presents “Bach & Brahms” at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 12, at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. The program includes Brahms’ “Sonatensanz” for violin and piano, paired with Bach’s “F Minor Concerto” for keyboard and strings. $35 and up. theconrad.org/events/bach-brahms

• The La Jolla Library Art Gallery presents the exhibit “California Color” through Monday, March 13, at 7555 Draper Ave. The show features paintings of contemporary and impressionistic color by Cathy Carey, Kate Joiner and Jason Nelson. Free.

• Yiddishland California presents “Songs of the Jewish Ukrainian Heartland” at 5 p.m. Sunday, March 19, online and at a private venue in La Jolla. Michael Alpert, Sasha Lurje and Craig Judelman will present. $20 for in-person registration before March 10; $30 by March 15; and $40 through March 19. $10 for Zoom registration by March 10; $18 through March 19. The address will be given upon registration. bit.ly/UkrainianHeartland

• La Jolla Playhouse presents “The Outsiders” through Sunday, March 19, at the Mandell Weiss Theatre, 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. The musical reimagines the story of the bonds that brothers share and the hopes we hold onto. $25 and up. lajollaplayhouse.org

• The Qualcomm Institute presents “Beyond the Metaverse with OurWorlds: Indigenous Stories Are All Around You” through Friday, March 17, at Gallery QI in Atkinson Hall, UC San Diego, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. The exhibit is an educational extended-reality platform and mobile app designed to integrate Native American heritage and knowledge with everyday environments. Free. galleryqi.ucsd.edu

• The La Jolla Art Association presents an exhibition through Friday, March 31, at the La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The show features paintings and photography by Ann Chaitlin, Christopher Conroe, Tad Cronn, Mary Duarte, Victoria Gist-Towner, Julia Hiebaum, Ralph LaZar, Dana Levine, Caroline Morse, Mark Sherman and Dottie Stanley. Free. lajollaartassociation.org

• The San Diego Performing Arts League presents Theatre Month 2023 through March at more than 30 performance organizations, including La Jolla Playhouse. All tickets will be offered at discounted rates of $15, $30 or $45. sandiegotheatremonth.com

• Quint Gallery presents “Cosmic Symmetries” through Saturday, April 8, at 7655 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibition features new paintings by Kelsey Brookes. Free. quintgallery.com

• La Jolla Playhouse presents its 2023 Without Walls Festival from Thursday to Sunday, April 27-30, at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park in San Diego. Ticket prices and schedules will be released at lajollaplayhouse.org/wowfestival.

• The La Jolla Historical Society presents “Rare Trees, Sacred Canyons: Torrey Pines — San Diego’s Symbol of Preservation” through Sunday, May 28, at 780 Prospect St. The exhibition features paintings, postcards, photographs, documents and more about Torrey pines and the local reserve in which they grow. Free. lajollahistory.org

Galas & events

• The American Me Comedy Show presents “Comedy for Claws” at 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, at The Comedy Store La Jolla, 916 Pearl St. The event for ages 21 and up will benefit San Diego’s exotic animal sanctuary Lions Tigers & Bears. $20 per person with a two-drink minimum. lajollacomedystore.com

• The La Jolla Newcomers Club presents a “Happy Hour Around Town” at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at Cody’s La Jolla, 1025 Prospect St. Club members or those new to La Jolla in the past two years are encouraged to attend. Free. RSVP by Tuesday, March 7, to Dwight Grant at (415) 509-3943.

• The La Jolla Historical Society has rescheduled its “60th-Anniversary Kickoff Reception” to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at 780 Prospect St. The event will include tours of the current exhibition, “Rare Trees, Sacred Canyons: Torrey Pines — San Diego’s Symbol of Preservation,” plus objects from the archive and a talk by Deputy Director Dana Hicks about the research the organization is doing. Free. bit.ly/Historical60th

• La Jolla Playhouse presents its Gala 2023 at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. The event will include a showcase by two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster. $750 and up. lajollaplayhouse.org