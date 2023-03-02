March 2: Local and regional events

Chabad Jewish Center of RSF to hold ‘Fiesta de Purim’ family event

Chabad Jewish Center of Rancho Santa Fe invites all to attend its “Fiesta de Purim” on Tuesday, March 7 at 5 p.m. at the Fairbanks Ranch Clubhouse.

The event will be fun for the whole family and include a Megillah reading, live Mariachi band, delicious Mexican cuisine, beverages, pinatas, a mechanical bull and more.

Reservations are required. To make a reservation go to jewishrsf.com/fiesta

‘Emma’s Revolution in Concert’

“Emma’s Revolution in Concert” will be held March 25, 7 p.m., at Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Solana Beach. Singers and songwriters Pat Humphreys and Sandy O will perform all-time favorites among their pieces and some new ones as well. The concert is live at the UU Fellowship of San Dieguito (1036 Solana Drive, Solana Beach) or also can be live streamed. Come early and enjoy some pre-concert snacks. Tickets: $20 one person live streamed, $25 in person, $30 in person reserved, $30 family live streamed.

Contact for any questions: Betsygilpin01@gmail.com

Join North Coast Women’s Connection for “Leprechaun Luncheon”

North Coast Women’s Connection invites those interested to attend its “Leprechaun Luncheon” on Tuesday, March 7, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Lomas Santa Fe Country Club. The event’s guest speaker will be Yrena Friedmann Niewalk who will present “Prescription for Peace”. The event will also feature Irish dancers.

Invite your friends to attend this uplifting and high-stepping celebration of joy, goodness, cheer and new friends. Questions?: Call Barbara Litwiller at 760-487-5151.

‘A Mindful Walk’ starts at Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve

The Torrey Pines Docent Society will hold “A Mindful Walk” at Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve every Sunday from 8 a.m.-10 a,m, starting March 12. This free guided walk invites visitors to slow down, connect to their senses, breathe and be fully present in nature.

Participants will meet at the Visitor’s Center near the Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve upper parking lot. Visit torreypine.org for more information.

Upcoming Del Mar Toastmasters meeting theme is ‘Family Traditions’

Improve your communication and build leadership skills. Del Mar Toastmasters invites you to an in-person meeting with the theme of “Family Traditions” on Friday, March 10, from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at St. Peters Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 334 14th St., Del Mar. For details, go to DelMarToastmasters.com or contact kaarenhk@aol.com

Batiquitos Lagoon presentation: ‘The Great Pacific Garbage Patch’

Batiquitos Lagoon will hold a presentation on March 11 at 10 a.m. titled “The Great Pacific Garbage Patch” by Dr. Jenni Brand, who is a climate scientist at King Philanthropies. Her research reveals there is a lot more plastic waste out there than known. Learn about the lasting impacts of daily use of plastics. This free family event is good for ages 12+. Meet at the Nature Center, 7380 Gabbiano Lane, Carlsbad. For more information, visit www.batiquitoslagoon.org.

San Diego Symphony presents three Music Connects Concerts this spring

The San Diego Symphony is bringing back its Music Connects series this spring with three unique concert offerings that will focus on topics like music of the Americas, the connections of music across time, and folk traditions. Each year, as part of its commitment to the region, the San Diego Symphony presents free one-hour concerts in local theaters and community centers. This spring’s events will feature conductors Andrés González and John Lidfors, and musicians from the San Diego Symphony Orchestra performing classical works, interspersed with conductor-led musicological introductions.

Music Connects Concerts this March and April will take place at The Front Arte Cultura gallery amidst their current exhibition by artist Katie Ruiz, on the campus of Southwestern College in Chula Vista, and at the Live & Up Close Theater at Sycuan Casino Resort.

For more information on the concerts, visit www.sandiegosymphony.org. To reserve a seat for a Music Connects performance, visit www.sandiegosymphony.org/performances/list/

‘DIESEL, A Bookstore’ to host bestselling author Scott McGaugh

“DIESEL, A Bookstore” in the Del Mar Highlands Town Center will present a free event featuring New York Times bestselling author Scott McGaugh on Tuesday, March 7 at 6:30 p.m.

McGaugh will discuss and sign copies of his book “The Brotherhood of the Flying Coffin.”

The first major history of the American glider pilots, the forgotten heroes of World War II, McGaugh’s book is a story of no guns, no engines and no second chances, according to a news release. “This book distills war down to individual young men climbing into defenseless gliders made of plywood, ready to trust the towing aircraft that would pull them into enemy territory by a single cable wrapped with a telephone wire. Based on their after-action reports, journals, oral histories, photos and letters home, The Brotherhood of the Flying Coffin reveals every terrifying minute of their missions.”

Diesel at Del Mar Highlands Town Center is located at 12843 El Camino Real, Suite 104 Carmel Valley, 92130. Phone: (858) 925-7078; email: delmar@dieselbookstore.com; Online: www.dieselbookstore.com.

North Coast Symphony presents Saint-Saens Spectacular

The North Coast Symphony Orchestra presents Saint-Saens Spectacular, a concert dedicated to the music of French composer Camille Saint-Saens, on Saturday, March 4, at 2:30 p.m. at the San Dieguito United Methodist Church, 170 Calle Magdelena, Encinitas. The performance includes the magnificent Organ Symphony, featuring organist Sarah Amos, as well as the Cello Concerto No. 1 with soloist Peter Ko, principal cellist with the La Jolla Symphony and Chorus. The orchestra was founded in 1947 and is conducted by Daniel Swem. Admission: $12 general, $10 seniors/students/military, $30/family max. For more information, visit www.northcoastsymphony.com.

The Elizabeth Hospice to hold ‘Love and Loss Story Night’

On Sunday, March 19, The Elizabeth Hospice will host “Love and Loss Story Night,” an evening of storytelling and music for anyone who has lost someone they love. Attendees are encouraged to bring their favorite stories, pictures or a meaningful item to share. The event will be held at Saint Peters Parish Hall located at 334 14th St, Del Mar, 92014 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. There is no cost to attend and everyone in the community is welcome.

RSVP by March 12 to volunteer@ehospice.org.

41st Annual San Diego St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Irish Festival set for March 11

The San Diego St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Irish Festival will be held on Saturday, March 11, with activities and festivities from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Sixth and Laurel in Balboa Park. (Rain or shine.)

This year’s parade theme is “Celtic Culture, Commerce, and Community” which will highlight three important aspects of the Irish community in San Diego. The parade begins at 10:30 a.m. at 5th and Laurel then proceed north to Upas, east to 6th and south to Laurel Street. The parade will have nearly 100 entries including marching bands, military, firefighters, law enforcement, Irish community groups and businesses, volunteer organizations, and more.

The festival will run along 6th Ave from Laurel to Nutmeg from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The festival will host a variety of vendors, food, and information booths to shop and engage with. For more information about the parade, visit www.stpatsparade.org

North Coast Rep Variety Nights to host ‘The Spirit of Harriet Tubman’

North Coast Rep Variety Nights will feature “The Spirit of Harriet Tubman”, written and performed by Leslie McCurdy on March 6 and 7 at 7:30 p.m. at the North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach.

McCurdy invokes the “spirit” of Tubman as she portrays the life of the famous Underground Railroad conductor, recreating stories familiar and some rarely told, using words said to have been Tubman’s own. Through it all, the audience learns of the faith and conviction that drove Tubman to follow her dreams as the spirit of the past connects with the present, to inspire her charges to have the courage to do the same in envisioning their future. Called “a powerful, must see performance - the whole family can enjoy”.

Call 858-481-1055, or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets or for more information.

North Coast Rep to feature The Cherry Orchard, a timeless comic masterpiece

Anton Chekhov’s beloved masterwork is a rich tapestry of the human condition woven into a humorous and haunting tale. With universal themes of societal upheaval, love, loss, grief, envy, and ambition, The Cherry Orchard remains as relevant and powerful today as it was when it first premiered in 1903. Serious theatre-lovers will not want to miss this classic tale of heightened human drama.

The Cherry Orchard runs March 8 through April 2. Previews begin Wednesday, March 8. Opening Night on Saturday, March 11, at 8 p.m. It will play Wednesdays at 7 p.m., Thursdays through Saturdays at 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. with Sundays at 7 p.m. through March 26. There will be a talkback with the director and actors on Friday, March 31. A performance has just been added on Wednesday, March 22, at 2 p.m. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, 92075.

Call 858-481-1055 or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.

North Coast Unit of Rady Children’s Hospital Auxiliary to hold ‘Date Night for a Cause’ fundraiser

The 11th Annual “Date Night for a Cause” at the Belly Up Tavern will be hosted by the North Coast Unit of Rady Children’s Hospital Auxiliary on Saturday, March 11, from 6:30 p.m.-11 p.m. This “Ocean 11”- themed event will be a fun opportunity for couples and friends to get together, enjoy live music from “Atomic Groove and the Fly Girlz”, and participate in the live auction and additional drawings. The cost to attend the fundraiser is $95 a person in advance. The net proceeds will benefit the Orthopedics Institute and Scoliosis Research at Rady Children’s Hospital–San Diego.

The Belly Up is located at 143 South Cedros Avenue, Solana Beach, 92075.

Tickets can be purchased at www.radysncu.com or at the door at the Belly Up.

For more information on Rady Children’s Hospital–San Diego, visit www.radysncu.com.

Poway Symphony Orchestra Concert to feature American music and the Chestnut Brass Company

The Poway Symphony Orchestra (PSO) recently announced that its first concert of 2023 will take place on Sunday, March 19, at 4 p.m. at the Poway Center for Performing Arts. It will offer a program of all American music with a special appearance by the Chestnut Brass Company.

“American Extravaganza” will feature Five of a Kind for Brass Quintet and Orchestra, an upbeat piece composed by Peter Schickele, renowned composer and parodist, perhaps best known for his humorous fictional alter ego P.D.Q. Bach. To open the concert the orchestra will play An American Salute by Morton Gould and Appalachian Spring by Aaron Copland.

“This will concert will be very light and fun,” said PSO Conductor John LoPiccolo in a news release. “The program includes some of the most popular American music and a unique opportunity to hear a brass quintet and full orchestra playing together. We’re delighted to be joined by the Chestnut Brass Company – they’re absolutely fantastic.”

Tickets for the March 19 concert are now on sale at powaycenter.com or by contacting the Poway Center for the Performing Arts box office at 858-748-0505.

For more information about the Poway Symphony Orchestra and upcoming concerts, visit www.powaysymphonyorchestra.org.

Events at the Del Mar Fairgrounds

A variety of events are being held this month at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. For more information, visit delmarfairgrounds.com/events-calendar/

LIFE @ San Elijo to present Japanese film “Hula Girls”

LIFE @ San Elijo will show the Japanese film Hula Girls (Comedy, 2006, Japanese with English subtitles, 1 hr.50 min.) on Friday March 10 at 1 p.m.

Based on a true story, Hula Girls is a heartwarming comedy about coal miners’ daughters who took a once-in-a-lifetime chance to be recruited as professional hula dancers and escape their monotonous lives, only to save their depressed mining town as well as the whole of Japan. Directed by Japanese Academy Award winner Lee Sang-il and with original music by Hawaiian-born ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro.

The film will screen on March 10 at the San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, room 204, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Admission and parking are free. Address 3333 Manchester Ave. Cardiff, CA 92007,

‘World of Orchids’ showcase at San Diego Botanic Garden

San Diego Botanic Garden (SDBG) will hold the third annual spring orchid showcase, World of Orchids, running Saturday, March 11 through Sunday, April 9. The exhibition will be staged in the state-of-the-art, 8,000-square-foot, glass-enclosed facility, the Dickinson Family Education Conservatory, by SDBG’s highly-awarded Artist-in-Residence René van Rems, AIFD, who serves as creative director for the exhibit for the third year in a row.

Reservations are required. Entrance to the exhibition includes access to the vendor booths and the rest of the Garden’s 37 acres during the same visit. For more information and to reserve an entrance date and time, visit sdbg.org/world-of-orchids/

