Solana Beach Civic and Historical Society event to feature the Lagerraum Quartet

The Solana Beach Civic and Historical Society will present the first public performance of the Lagerraum Quartet at its monthly meeting on Friday, March 10. The meeting will be held at Solana Beach Fletcher Cove Community Center, 133 Pacific Avenue, Solana Beach at 5 p.m. There will be a time for social mingling and refreshments prior to the meeting.

The members of the quartet are a very young group of performers. Their average age is 14 and a half years old. They will be performing works by Bocherinni, Mendelssohn, Elgar, Mozart, and they will also perform solo pieces.

The young musicians are all members of the Mainly Mozart Youth Orchestra, in which they are members of the Advance Orchestra. The orchestra was first established as the San Diego Young Artists Symphony in February 1995 by the late Maestro Louis Campiglia. In 2013, San Diego Young Artists Symphony merged with Mainly Mozart and was renamed the Mainly Mozart Youth Orchestra. It has a rich history of talented and devoted music directors dating back nearly 30 years.

This will be these young peoples’ first performance as a group. They rehearse after their regular rehearsal with the orchestra for about an hour on Saturdays. They attend different schools in the San Diego area and rehearse at the Calvary Lutheran Church in Del Mar. The members of the Lagerraum Quartet will explain to the audience how they arrived at their name.

Please join the event for what is expected to be a very entertaining evening.