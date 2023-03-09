Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

This is a continuing listing of online activities and local in-person events.

Lectures & learning

• The La Jolla Community Center presents “iPhone/iPad for Beginners, Part 2” beginning at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The six-week course will teach basic functions, applications and other features. Free for Community Center members; $100 for non-members. ljcommunitycenter.org

• San Diego City Councilman Joe LaCava, whose District 1 includes La Jolla, will hold a town hall meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, at the La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. LaCava will discuss his priorities for 2023 and answer questions. Free. Registration is required. Email joelacava@sandiego.gov.

• The La Jolla Library Poetry Group meets at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The group meets the third Thursday of each month for participants to read and share poems they’ve written with other budding or experienced poets. Free. Email vmdandrea@hotmail.com.

• Sanford Burnham Prebys presents a Cancer Center Open House at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at Chairmen’s Hall, Building 5, 10901 N. Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla. Visitors can meet scientists working to stop gastrointestinal cancers, learn about recent discoveries, ask a doctor about current treatments and more. Free. bit.ly/CancerOpenHouse2023

• The La Jolla chapter of Republican Women of California presents Neighbors for a Better San Diego at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 23, at a location in La Jolla. The meeting will include discussions of high-density housing and China’s influence in the United States. $40, including lunch. RSVP by Friday, March 17, to receive the address. Email skipandtoby@yahoo.com.

• The University of San Diego presents “University of the Third Age” from 8:15 to 11 a.m. Monday through Thursday, April 10-13, online. The course for ages 55 and up includes technology workshops, lectures from industry experts and more. $35 and up. bit.ly/U3ASpring2023

• The Pen to Paper writing class is held at 1 p.m. Thursdays at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The weekly class is open to writers 18 and older of all experience levels. Free. (858) 552-1657

Families & children

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents “STEAM Tuesday (Building a Catapult)” at 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, at 7555 Draper Ave. All supplies for the project will be provided. Free. lajollalibrary.org

• The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego presents “Prebys Play Day” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, March 12, at 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. The recurring event includes free admission, tours created for multi-generational participants, at-your-own-pace guides and hands-on art-making activities. La Jolla/Riford Library youth services librarian Katia Graham will read a story at 12:30 p.m. Free. mcasd.org

• The La Jolla Village Merchants Association and the La Jolla/Riford Library present the Spring Forward Storytime Scavenger Hunt from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 12, starting at 1111 Prospect St. The event will feature story times, drinks, snacks, prizes and surprises for the whole family. Free. Register and receive a free parking pass at bit.ly/SpringHunt2023.

• The La Jolla Recreation Center presents “Little Chef Studio” beginning at 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, at 615 Prospect St. The weekly class for ages 5-12 will teach cooking and kitchen skills. $30. (858) 552-1658

• The La Jolla Recreation Center presents “Parents Night Out” from 5 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, March 17, at 615 Prospect St. Children ages 4-12 can be dropped off for dinner and activities. $20 per participant. (858) 552-1658

Health & fitness

• Buddhi Yoga presents “Complete Practice with Gerson Frau” at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at 7843 Girard Ave., La Jolla. $45. buddhiyogalj.com

• Jaruska Solyova presents “Breathe, Feel, Stretch, Relax & Heal” at 4:40 p.m. Wednesdays through March at 1160 Coast Blvd. The weekly class is for all levels. $15 per class. Email solyoga@yahoo.com.

• The La Jolla Woman’s Club presents “Gentle Yoga” at 11:30 a.m. Thursdays at 7791 Draper Ave. The weekly class is for all levels and open to the public. $15.

Arts & culture

The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library will present an opening reception for “Andrew Alcasid: Turning Pages” on Friday, March 10, in La Jolla. (Athenaeum Music & Arts Library)

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents an opening reception for “Andrew Alcasid: Turning Pages” at 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 10, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. In homage to the Athenaeum’s beginnings as the La Jolla Reading Room, Alcasid’s exhibit features a collection of figure drawings depicting his partner, Aubrey Mejia, reading at their home. The exhibit will run through Saturday, May 6. Free. ljathenaeum.org

• D.G. Wills Books presents local dramaturge Gideon Rappaport at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at 7461 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Rappaport will discuss his new book, “Appreciating Shakespeare.” Free. Call (858) 456-1800 or visit dgwillsbooks.com.

• Camarada presents “Bach & Brahms” at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 12, at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. The program includes Brahms’ “Sonatensanz” for violin and piano, paired with Bach’s “F Minor Concerto” for keyboard and strings. $35 and up. theconrad.org/events/bach-brahms

• The St. James Music Series presents British choir Tenebrae at 4 and 7 p.m. Sunday, March 12, at 743 Prospect St., La Jolla. $23-$67. stjamesmusicseries.com/tenebrae

La Jolla Presbyterian Church will present the Naval Academy Glee Club on Sunday, March 12, livestreamed and at the church. (La Jolla Presbyterian Church)

• La Jolla Presbyterian Church presents the Naval Academy Glee Club at 7 p.m. Sunday, March 12, livestreamed and at the church, 7715 Draper Ave. The performance will be followed by an ice cream social. Free. ljpres.org/concert-series

• The La Jolla Library Art Gallery presents the exhibit “California Color” through Monday, March 13, at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The exhibition features paintings of contemporary and impressionistic color by Cathy Carey, Kate Joiner and Jason Nelson. Free.

• The La Jolla Music Society and San Diego Symphony present “Alisa Weilerstein: Fragments” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, at 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. Cellist Weilerstein will perform her project that weaves together the 36 movements of Bach’s “Solo Cello Suites” with 27 newly commissioned works. $49 and up. theconrad.org

• Warwick’s bookstore presents Michelle Dowd at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Dowd will discuss and sign her new book, “Forager: Field Notes for Surviving a Family Cult: A Memoir,” with Nicole Riel, director of development and public programs at the California Institute for Human Science. Free, or $28 for a reserved seat and book copy. warwicks.com/event/dowd-2023

• City Ballet of San Diego presents “Inspiration in Motion” at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 17-18, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. The performance will pay tribute to City Ballet’s resident choreographers, Elizabeth Wistrich and Geoffrey Gonzalez. $42-$102. cityballet.org

• The Qualcomm Institute presents “Beyond the Metaverse with OurWorlds: Indigenous Stories Are All Around You” through Friday, March 17, at Gallery QI in Atkinson Hall, UC San Diego, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. The exhibit is an educational extended-reality platform and mobile app designed to integrate Native American heritage and knowledge with everyday environments. Free. galleryqi.ucsd.edu

• Two Rooms gallery presents “Stone Soup” through Friday, March 17, at 5560 La Jolla Blvd., La Jolla. The exhibit brings together nine artists from San Diego and Tijuana. Free. Email two.rooms.gallery@gmail.com.

• Musica Vivace presents pianist Kate Liu at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 743 Prospect St., La Jolla. $35. musicavivace.org

BFree Studio presents “Sky to a Machine” through Saturday, March 18, in La Jolla. (BFree Studio)

• BFree Studio presents “Sky to a Machine” through Saturday, March 18, at 7857 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Adrian Huth’s solo exhibit features 10 oil and acrylic paintings generated with the help of an AI tool using keywords. Free. bfreestudio.net

• Bodhi Tree Concerts presents Ken Anderson, Dale Fleming & Friends at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 743 Prospect St., La Jolla. The concert will celebrate the healing power of music and will benefit the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Choir Scholarship Fund. $30. bodhitreeconcerts.org

• Yiddishland California presents “Songs of the Jewish Ukrainian Heartland” at 5 p.m. Sunday, March 19, online and at a private venue in La Jolla. Michael Alpert, Sasha Lurje and Craig Judelman will present. The address will be given upon registration. $20 for in-person registration before March 10; $30 by March 15; $40 through March 19. $10 for Zoom registration by March 10; $18 through March 19. bit.ly/UkrainianHeartland

• La Jolla Playhouse presents “The Outsiders” through Sunday, March 19, at the Mandell Weiss Theatre, 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. The musical reimagines the story of the bonds that brothers share and the hopes we hold onto. $25 and up. lajollaplayhouse.org

• Warwick’s bookstore presents “Booked for Lunch with Nguyen Phan Que Mai” at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, March 21, at a location in La Jolla. Que Mai will discuss her new book, “Dust Child.” For the cost and address, email marylee@warwicks.com.

• Hennessey’s Tavern presents Arthur and His Knights at 4 p.m. Friday, March 24, at 7811 Herschel Ave., La Jolla. La Jolla resident Arthur Hammons and his band will perform new songs and old favorites. Free.

• R.B. Stevenson Gallery presents “Recent Work from the Studio” on Saturday, March 25, at 7661 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibition features paintings by San Diego artist Ricardo Xavier. rbstevensongallery.com

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents Christopher Carlsmith at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 30, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. Carlsmith will discuss his new book, “Save Venice Inc.: American Philanthropy and Art Conservation in Italy, 1966–2021.” $15-$20 for the lecture; signed books will be available for purchase. ljathenaeum.org/special-lectures

The La Jolla Art Association presents this painting by Mary Duarte and works by other artists at an exhibition through Friday, March 31. (La Jolla Art Association)

• The La Jolla Art Association presents an exhibition through Friday, March 31, at the La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The show features paintings and photography by Ann Chaitlin, Christopher Conroe, Tad Cronn, Mary Duarte, Victoria Gist-Towner, Julia Hiebaum, Ralph LaZar, Dana Levine, Caroline Morse, Mark Sherman and Dottie Stanley. Free. lajollaartassociation.org

• The San Diego Performing Arts League presents Theatre Month 2023 through March at more than 30 performance organizations, including La Jolla Playhouse. All tickets will be offered at discounted rates of $15, $30 or $45. sandiegotheatremonth.com

• Quint Gallery presents “Cosmic Symmetries” through Saturday, April 8, at 7655 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibition features new paintings by Kelsey Brookes. Free. quintgallery.com

• La Jolla Playhouse presents its 2023 Without Walls Festival from Thursday to Sunday, April 27-30, at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park in San Diego. lajollaplayhouse.org/wowfestival.

• L&G Projects presents “Stentorian Air. Hear Her Roar” through Sunday, April 30, at 7940 Herschel Ave., La Jolla. The exhibition features works by contemporary artist Sepideh Ilsley. Free. landgprojects.com

• The La Jolla Historical Society presents “Rare Trees, Sacred Canyons: Torrey Pines — San Diego’s Symbol of Preservation” through Sunday, May 28, at 780 Prospect St. The exhibition features paintings, postcards, photographs, documents and more about Torrey pines and the local reserve in which they grow. Free. lajollahistory.org

• The UC San Diego Visual Arts Department presents “Are We Not Drawn Onward to New Era” through Sunday, June 18, at 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. The exhibition of works by new faculty is the first in the reopened gallery, which had been closed for three years of renovations. Free. mandevilleartgallery.ucsd.edu

Galas & events

• The La Jolla Historical Society presents its rescheduled “60th-Anniversary Kickoff Reception” at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at 780 Prospect St. The event will include tours of the current exhibition, “Rare Trees, Sacred Canyons: Torrey Pines — San Diego’s Symbol of Preservation,” plus objects from the archive and a talk by Deputy Director Dana Hicks about the research the organization is doing. Free. bit.ly/Historical60th

• The La Jolla Newcomers Club presents an inaugural poker game at 1 p.m. Monday, March 13, at a home in La Jolla. The group will play Texas Hold’em mixed with Dealer’s Choice. Club members or those new to La Jolla in the past two years are encouraged to attend. $50 buy-in. For more information, email jeffreyjsteinberg@gmail.com or call/text (720) 219-1609. For membership questions, call Kiki at (239) 595-9015.

The La Jolla Community Center will present musician Gregory Page in a St. Patrick’s Day celebration and fundraiser on Friday, March 17. (La Jolla Community Center)

• The La Jolla Community Center presents a St. Patrick’s Day celebration and fundraiser at 5:30 p.m. Friday, March 17, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The event will include traditional Irish cuisine, green beer, raffles and a musical performance by Gregory Page. Proceeds will benefit beautification of the Community Center courtyard. $25 for Community Center members; $40 for non-members. Reservations are required by Monday, March 13. ljcommunitycenter.org

• La Jolla Playhouse presents its Gala 2023 at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. The event will include a showcase by two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster. $750 and up. lajollaplayhouse.org

• Soroptimist International La Jolla presents its annual fundraising luncheon at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 25, at the La Jolla Country Club, 7301 High Ave. The event will feature San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan as a guest speaker, plus a presentation of cash awards. $80. Register by Monday, March 13. Contact Gaylyn Boone at (619) 884-8449 or judgeboone@gmail.com.

• The La Jolla Recreation Center presents “Hippity Hop Egg-stravaganza” on Saturday, April 8, at 615 Prospect St. The event will include photos with Peter Rabbit, music, refreshments and an inflatable playground. An egg hunt will be held at 10 a.m. for ages 2 and under, 10:30 a.m. for ages 3-4, 11 a.m. for ages 5-6, 11:30 a.m. for ages 7-9 and noon for ages 10-12. Bring your own basket. Free. No registration is required.

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents the annual benefit “The Talk of the Town” at 5:30 p.m. Friday, April 14, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. $250 and up. ljathenaeum.org

The Lodge at Torrey Pines in La Jolla will hold its annual “Celebrate the Craft” food festival on Sunday, April 16. (The Lodge at Torrey Pines)

• The Lodge at Torrey Pines presents its annual “Celebrate the Craft” food festival at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, April 16, at 11480 N. Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla. The event will showcase regionally grown ingredients and local wine and craft beer. $250 and up. CelebrateTheCraft.com

Do you have an event — online or in person — that you’d like to see here? Email your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following week’s edition. ◆