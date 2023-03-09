Canyon Crest Academy Envision Theater presents ‘Rent!’

Events

Rent cast after performing a demonstration on the news at KUSI studios. (Photo by Natalie Ikizyan)
(Photo by Natalie Ikizyan

)
Canyon Crest Academy Envision Theater Arts is presenting a production of “Rent!” Opening night is March 17 at 7 p.m. The show will also be held on March 18 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., March 23 at 4:30 p.m. and March 25 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are available through the Canyon Crest Academy’s website in the “Announcement” section (cc.sduhsd.net). This production is being directed by Leigh Scarritt, and choreographed by Xavier Bush. This high school edition of Rent is rated pg-13.

