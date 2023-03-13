Events

Solana Beach’s Carruth Cellars will host two-day barrel tasting party

A past Carruth Cellars event.
(Copyright Carruth Cellars)
By Karen Billing
Carruth Cellars, the urban winery in Solana Beach, will host its 13th Annual Barrel Tasting Party on Saturday, March 25 and Sunday, March 26.

From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, guests can taste Carruth’s best, straight from the barrel before the wines are bottled. Sample 10 wine varietals, enjoy Neapolitan pizza by Pacific Beach’s Scuderie Italia and take home a branded souvenir glass.

The event is also an opportunity to purchase the winery’s bold, California-style wines before they are bottled and released in Fall 2023 (known as “futures”) at a 20 to 40% discount.

The Solana Beach tasting room is located at 118 Cedros Ave #C. This is a 21 and up experience. For tickets, visit carruthcellars.com

Karen Billing

