Village Church to host free Spring Choral Concert

In anticipation of Easter, the Village Church will present a special Spring Choral Concert on Sunday, April 2, that is centered on the light, hope and comfort found in the promise of eternal life. Featuring the more than 80 voices of the Village Community Chorale, soloists and members of the San Diego and Pacific Symphony Orchestras, this unique concert celebrates Christ’s triumph over death by exploring the work of Gabriel Faure, a 19th century composer and church organist in Paris. Using elements of the Requiem, the traditional Catholic mass performed at funeral services, Faure’s composition was revolutionary at the time because of its intimate concert setting.

“Faure created one of the world’s most heralded choral orchestral pieces, performed continuously around the globe,” explained Juan Carlos Acosta, director of music ministries at the Village Church, in a news release. “Our concert also will feature the extraordinary work of John Rutter, the noted English composer and conductor of choral music who drew upon Faure’s work along with that of Brahms, Mozart and the Anglican choral tradition.”

Listeners will be treated to two beautiful and powerful compositions that exude light, rest, and comfort for the living. The concert will be held at 7 p.m. on Sunday, April 2, in the Village Church sanctuary at 6225 Paseo Delicias in Rancho Santa Fe. A freewill offering will be collected. Childcare is available with an RSVP to michelley@villagechurch.org.

For more information email jacosta@villagechurch.org or visit villagechurch.org/2023-concert-series