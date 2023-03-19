Memorial March for Morgan 5K in Pacific Highlands Ranch on March 26

Revive Med Spa in the Village of Pacific Highlands Ranch will host the March for Morgan 5K run/walk in memory of former employee Morgan Pritchard on Sunday, March 26. The race will kick off from the village at 11 a.m.

The event will raise funds for Donate Life America, an organization that saves lives and creates heroes through organ and tissue donations. The event will celebrate Morgan and the gift of life she selflessly gave to others through organ donation. No registration is necessary but a $10 donation is suggested.

Learn more or donate on the March for Morgan Facebook page.

