Local egg hunt action for kids and families

Ocean Air Spring Egg Hunt

Ocean Air Recreation Center will host a Spring Egg Hunt on Saturday, March 25 from 9-11 a.m. The event will include the egg hunt, arts and crafts, music and games.

4770 Fairport Way, Carmel Valley

Carmel Valley Egg-treme Egg Hunt

Carmel Valley will host an egg hunt event on Saturday, April 8 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Carmel Valley Community Park. The event features bunny photo opps, face painters, DJ arts and crafts, magic show, obstacle course and jumpers.

The egg hunt is split by age groups: 9 a.m.-2 and under; 9:30 a.m. 3-4; 10 a.m. 5-6; 11:20 a.m. 7-8; 11:50 a.m. 9-10; and 12:20 p.m. 11-12. The magic show will be held between egg hunt action at 10:30 a.m. Kids are encouraged to check their eggs for a golden ticket to win a prize basket.

3777 Townsgate Drive, Carmel Valley.

Solana Beach Children’s Spring Festival and Egg Hunt

The city of Solana Beach will host the Children’s Spring Festival and Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 8 at the La Colonia Community Center at 10 a.m.

The celebration will include games and refreshments but the major event is the Egg Hunt where boys and girls, in third grade or younger, will search for eggs filled with treats and prizes. Participants are being asked to bring their own basket or decorative bag to collect the goodies. Fun jumps, crafts, pictures with the Spring Bunny and piñatas will also be offered. Refreshments include lemonade, coffee, popcorn and cookies.

715 Valley Ave, Solana Beach

Egg Hunt at Piazza Carmel

Carmel Valley’s Piazza Carmel will host a free Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 8 from noon to 3 p.m. The event will include a magic show, balloon artist and kids craft.

3810 Valley Centre Drive, Carmel Valley

Bunny art at One Paseo

Stop by One Paseo on Wednesday, April 5 from 2- 5 p.m. for a creative art session with the New Children’s Museum . At the Log, kids can pick up a free art kit, giving them all the supplies and creative freedom they need to create a portrait of themselves with the Easter Bunny.

3725 Paseo Place, Carmel Valley

Free Community Easter Egg Hunt at Grace Point

Grace Point Church will host a free Community Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 8 from 9:30 a.m. to noon. The hunt will be divided up into age groups, and kids can participate in bounce houses, face painting, Easter crafts, a petting zoo, large group games. There will also be a family photo booth and light snacks.

For more information, email Easter@gracepointsd.com or visit gracepointsd.com/fun

13340 Hayford Way, Carmel Valley

