‘Progress of Indigenous Latinx Women’ topic at AAUW virtual event April 8, public invited

American Association of University Women Del Mar-Leucadia Branch will host an AAUW Fund Grant recipient to speak on “Progress of Indigenous Latinx Women.” The public is invited to the virtual meeting on Saturday Apr. 8, 10 a.m. to noon.

Nancy Morales, a PhD student in Feminist Studies at University of California Santa Barbara, will focus on the experiences of Indigenous Latinx women and self-determination practices in diaspora, known as Oaxacalifornia. She will provide a case study on Oaxaquenx Youth Encuentro, a collective that hosts annual gatherings for Indigenous youth in Central California.

Guests for the April 8 meeting must send their name and email address to membership@aauwdml.org to receive a Zoom link to the meeting and for their name to be recognized when they enter the Zoom Waiting Room. The Zoom room will open at 10 a.m. for a social/chat time followed by the program at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome.

AAUW is a national organization that advances equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy, and research. Membership is open to all college graduates with an associate or higher degree. AAUW values and seeks a diverse membership.

The Del Mar-Leucadia Branch serves coastal San Diego communities and always welcomes new members. The branch reflects the varied interests of its members with monthly meetings (open to the public) and special interest groups such as Great Decisions, dining, book, movie, and bridge groups. Some groups meet virtually, while others are in person.

The local AAUW branch raises money for scholarships for local college students and for local middle school girls who are chosen to attend AAUW’s Tech Trek, a STEM camp for girls. The branch also supports Speech Trek for local high school students and AAUW Funds.

For more information, visit delmarleucadia-ca.aauw.net or contact Karen Dorney, membership@aauwdml.org