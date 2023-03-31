Make a difference today by registering for the 2023 Susan G. Komen 3-Day Series

Susan G. Komen recently announced the return of the 3-Day series, a 60-mile walk for people committed to going the distance to end breast cancer. In its 20th year, the 2023 Susan G. Komen 3-Day Series, sponsored by Bank of America, includes five events across the nation: New England (Aug.18–20), Denver (Aug. 25-27), Chicago (Sept. 8–10), Dallas/Fort Worth (Oct. 27–29), and San Diego (Nov. 17–19).

Participants of the 3-Day are committed to raising a minimum of $2,300 and walking an average of 20 miles a day for three consecutive days. By doing so, they educate their communities about breast health and raise funds to support breast cancer research, community health, patient care and advocacy. Since 2003, the Komen 3-Day has raised more than $889 million to help save lives and bring everyone closer to the cures for breast cancer.

New for 2023, the 3-Day event series is launching in Denver, Colo., providing participants with an experience tailored to their abilities. The Denver event offers the option for participants to walk 20 miles in one day, 40 miles over two days, or 60 miles over three days. This flexible format allows more people to participate and support Susan G. Komen.

“The Susan G. Komen 3-Day is a powerful opportunity to join a community of individuals committed to making a difference in the fight against breast cancer,” said Paula Schneider, CEO of Susan G. Komen, in a news release. “We encourage everyone to take on this challenge and join us for the 2023 3-Day series in cities nationwide. Together, we can fund vital research, provide access to life-saving care and support those impacted by this disease. By participating in the 3-Day series, you can make a meaningful impact in our collective efforts to save more lives and be one step closer to a world without breast cancer.”

Susan G. Komen is the only breast cancer organization taking a comprehensive, 360-degree approach to fight breast cancer across all fronts, supporting millions of people in the U.S. and worldwide, according to a news release. Susan G. Komen has led the fight to create a world without breast cancer for 40 years.

Register now for one of the 2023 3-Day events at www.the3day.org.