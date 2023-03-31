March 30 issue: Local and regional events, Easter egg hunts

Carmel Valley Egg-treme Egg Hunt

The Carmel Valley Recreation Center will host the Egg-treme Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 8, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Carmel Valley Community Park. The event features bunny photo opps, face painters, a live DJ, arts and crafts, magic show, obstacle course and jumpers. The egg hunt is split by age groups: 9 a.m. 2 and under; 9:30 a.m. 3-4 years; 10 a.m. 5-6 years; 11:20 a.m. 7-8 years; 11:50 a.m. 9-10 years; and 12:20 p.m. 11-12 years. The magic show will be held between egg hunt action at 10:30 a.m. Kids are encouraged to check their eggs for a golden ticket to win a prize basket. Address: 3777 Townsgate Drive, Carmel Valley.

Solana Beach Children’s Spring Festival and Egg Hunt

The city of Solana Beach will host the Children’s Spring Festival and Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 8 at the La Colonia Community Center at 10 a.m. The celebration will include games and refreshments but the major event is the Egg Hunt where boys and girls, in third grade or younger, will search for eggs filled with treats and prizes. Participants are being asked to bring their own basket or decorative bag to collect the goodies. Fun jumps, crafts, pictures with the Spring Bunny and piñatas will also be offered. Refreshments include lemonade, coffee, popcorn and cookies. Location: 715 Valley Ave, Solana Beach.

Del Mar Foundation presents ‘Hop along the Cottontail Trail’

The Del Mar Foundation will hold a “Hop along the Cottontail Trail” Easter egg hunt event Saturday, April 8, 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m., at Del Mar Plaza. You must register in advance and be confirmed to participate in this event. Your time slot will be assigned upon registration.

Capacity is limited; priority to 92014 residents. Within two business days, the Del Mar Foundation will send you an email, confirming your specific time or letting you know that the Foundation has placed you on the waitlist. This event will reach capacity quickly, so it is encouraged to register as soon as possible.

The event includes a craft table, a hunt for Easter eggs, photos with the Easter Bunny and more. To register and for more information, visit www.delmarfoundation.org.

Egg Hunt at Piazza Carmel

Carmel Valley’s Piazza Carmel will host a free Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 8, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. The event will include a magic show, balloon artist, kids craft, and meet and greet with Mr. and Mrs. Easter Bunny. Bring your baskets for the Easter Egg hunt throughout Piazza Carmel. Location: 3810-3890 Valley Centre Drive, Carmel Valley. Visit www.piazza-carmel.com for more information.

Community Easter Egg Hunt at Grace Point Church

A community-wide free Easter Egg Hunt at Grace Point Church in Carmel Valley will be held Saturday, April 8 from 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m. The Easter Egg Hunt will start divided up into age groups, but, after that, the kids can participate in bounce houses, face painting, Easter crafts, a petting zoo, large group games, and a family photo at the photo booth. Light snacks will be provided. For more information, email: Easter@gracepointsd.com or visit gracepointsd.com/fun

Local and regional events:

Del Mar exhibit: Call for artists

The Del Mar Arts Advisory Committee will present “An Instant Out of Time” exhibition of local photography May 5 and May 6 at Del Mar Town Hall (1050 Camino Del Mar). A call for art has been issued with a deadline to submit of April 15. Submissions of up to two images must be sent via email for consideration with title, date, size, photographer name, email and phone number to DelMarArtShow@gmail.com. Each image must be no bigger than 11x17.

The May 5 viewing event will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and include wine and light refreshments, and a performance by the Lynch Dance Institute. The May 6 general viewing event will run from 1 p.m.-3 p.m.

Local Roots Kombucha adds sushi, pizzas

Local Roots Hard Kombucha has teamed with Leucadia’s Kai Ola Sushi for its new tasting room at 112 S.Cedros Drive in Solana Beach. Kai Ola Sushi is offering its Hawaiian-style sushi from 2 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, noon to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and noon to 9 p.m. Sundays. — Laura Groch—SD Union-Tribune

Upcoming Del Mar Toastmasters meeting theme is ‘Best April Fool’s Day Tricks’

Improve your communication and build leadership skills. Del Mar Toastmasters invites you to an in-person meeting with the theme of “Best April Fool’s Day Tricks” on Friday, April 7, from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at St. Peters Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 334 14th St., Del Mar. For details, go to DelMarToastmasters.com or contact kaarenhk@aol.com

‘Progress of Indigenous Latinx Women’ topic at AAUW event April 8, public invited

American Association of University Women Del Mar-Leucadia Branch will host an AAUW Fund Grant recipient to speak on “Progress of Indigenous Latinx Women.” The public is invited to the virtual meeting on Saturday Apr. 8, 10 a.m. to noon. Nancy Morales, a PhD student in Feminist Studies at University of California Santa Barbara, will focus on the experiences of Indigenous Latinx women and self-determination practices in diaspora, known as Oaxacalifornia.

Guests for the April 8 meeting must send their name and email address to membership@aauwdml.org to receive a Zoom link to the meeting and for their name to be recognized when they enter the Zoom Waiting Room. The Zoom room will open at 10 a.m. for a social/chat time followed by the program at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome.

For more information, visit delmarleucadia-ca.aauw.net or contact Karen Dorney, membership@aauwdml.org

Village Church free Spring Choral Concert

In anticipation of Easter, the Village Church will present a special Spring Choral Concert on Sunday, April 2, that is centered on the light, hope and comfort found in the promise of eternal life. Featuring the more than 80 voices of the Village Community Chorale, soloists and members of the San Diego and Pacific Symphony Orchestras, this unique concert celebrates Christ’s triumph over death by exploring the work of Gabriel Faure, a 19th century composer and church organist in Paris. Using elements of the Requiem, the traditional Catholic mass performed at funeral services, Faure’s composition was revolutionary at the time because of its intimate concert setting.

Listeners will be treated to two beautiful and powerful compositions that exude light, rest, and comfort for the living. The concert will be held at 7 p.m. on Sunday, April 2, in the Village Church sanctuary at 6225 Paseo Delicias in Rancho Santa Fe. A freewill offering will be collected. Childcare is available with an RSVP to michelley@villagechurch.org.

For more information email jacosta@villagechurch.org or visit villagechurch.org/2023-concert-series

Divas3 to perform at next Community Concertsof RSF event

Community Concerts of Rancho Santa Fe’s last concert for the 2022-23 season will be held at the RSF Garden Club on Friday, April 14. As usual, gathering begins at 6:15 p.m. for the fun social time with friends and neighbors. Lara Pauley will be preparing the good food for the evening, plus beverages and good wines are sponsored by CCRSF’s long-time good friends at Northern Trust.

Happiness continues for concert time at 7 p.m. with Divas3, three female singers with powerhouse voices that sing the biggest hits of the greatest divas in music history in this vibrant show. Spanning four decades of chart-topping hits, Divas3 covers the 1960s through the 1990s with music by Aretha Franklin, Carole King, Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, Cher, Dolly Parton, Donna Summer, ABBA, and many more.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.ccrsf.org. Need help? Email info@ccrsf.org. CCRSF’s new 2023-2024 season will be announced that evening – yet another season of excellent talent and fun times at CCRSF’s new venue, Fairbanks Ranch Country Club.

The Sully Band and The Aquadolls to hold charity Happy Hour event at Belly Up for Team Chase

The Sully Band will join forces with alt-pop royalty The Aquadolls for a charity show on Friday, April 7, in benefit of physical disability empowerment organization Team Chase. Hosted at the Belly Up venue, doors for the show open at 5 p.m. and music begins at 5:30 p.m.

Team Chase was founded in 2014 by NBA player Bill Walton and his wife Lori, along with Lance Weir of Challenged Athletes Foundation and Chase’s parents, Andy and Caroline Boyd. Created to honor the memory and spirit of Chase Boyd who passed away that same year from Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, Team Chase works to show the world that a physical disability doesn’t stop you from achieving amazing things.

For event tickets go to bellyup.com. For more information on Team Chase visit teamchase.lif

Batiquitos Lagoon ‘Snake Whisperer’ presentation

Batiquitos Lagoon will host a presentation on April 8 titled “Snake Whisperer” at 10 a.m. given by Bruce Ireland, who gives his time and skill to safely catching and releasing a variety of snakes from people’s yards to a more appropriate habitat. This free, family event is interesting for both adults and kids, age 4 and older. Meet at the Nature Center, 7380 Gabbiano Lane, Carlsbad. For more information, visit Batiquitoslagoon.org.

‘Diesel, A Bookstore Del Mar’ to present author and attorney Justin Brooks

Join “Diesel, A Bookstore Del Mar” at the Del Mar Highlands Town Center on Tuesday, April 4, at 6:30 p.m. as it hosts Justin Brooks to discuss and sign “You Might Go To Prison, Even Though You’re Innocent.”

Brooks has spent his career freeing innocent people from prison. With You Might Go to Prison, Even Though You’re Innocent, he offers up-close accounts of the cases he has fought, embedding them within a larger landscape of innocence claims and robust research on what we know about the causes of wrongful convictions.

Brooks is a criminal defense lawyer, law professor, and the founding director of the California Innocence Project, where he has spent decades freeing innocent people from prison. He is the author of the only legal casebook devoted to the topic of wrongful convictions and was portrayed by Academy Award–nominated actor Greg Kinnear in the feature film Brian Banks.

Address: 12843 E Camino Real Suite 104, San Diego, 92130. This event is free to attend. Free seating is limited. To reserve a seat, please purchase one copy of a book for one seat.

Free First Wednesdays Concert Series at Cardiff Library presents Leonard Patton

Friends of the Cardiff by the Sea Library will present the next First Wednesdays Concert Series event on Wednesday, April 5, from 7 p.m.-8 p.m. at the Cardiff by the Sea Library (Community Room). The free event will feature Leonard Patton, a talented and versatile singer, percussionist, actor, songwriter, teacher, and more. Patton sings soul, jazz, pop, theatre, and originals.

He is also the impresario of the new music club The Jazz Lounge.

Cardiff by the Sea Library is located at 2081 Newcastle Avenue, Cardiff (between Birmingham and Liverpool). For more information, visit friendscardifflibrary.org or call 760-635-1000.

Birch Aquarium to celebrate Earth Day with fun, family-friendly event

This Earth Day, Birch Aquarium is throwing a Party for the Planet, offering guests a fun opportunity to celebrate the ocean’s biodiversity and learn how they can take action to make a difference.

As the public outreach center for Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego, the aquarium aims to connect families to the ocean through research, play and social learning that support healthy habitats.

Held over two weekends, Party for the Planet runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 22-23 and 29-30. Interactive activities include earth-friendly crafts, live music, a community art project, a scavenger hunt and more.

Birch Aquarium educators and Scripps scientists will be hosting hands-on stations that discuss how people can collectively tackle some of the planet’s greatest challenges. The event is included with the cost of General Admission, which is $24.95 for adults and $19.95 for children ages 3-17.

The aquarium is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and advanced reservations are required for all guests, including members.

Visit aquarium.ucsd.edu for more information about Party for the Planet.

Operation Game On 8th annual 15-Inch Cup Challenge

Operation Game On will hold its 8th annual 15-Inch Cup Challenge on Monday, April 17 from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. at Fairbanks Ranch Country Club’s driving range.

The 8th Annual OGO 15-Inch Cup Challenge will feature four Challenge distances, ranging from 50-yards to 125-yards, as well as cash prizes for hole-in-one wins, great food, beverages, music and more.

Operation Game On is a nonprofit organization that provides golf as a form of rehabilitation for returning combat-injured troops suffering from physical and mental disabilities. Visit www.operationgameon.org for more information and to register.

Free Alzheimer’s Educational Conference

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) will host a free Alzheimer’s & Caregiving Educational Conference for Southern California residents on Wednesday, April 19, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. as part of its 2023 national Educating America Tour.

It will take place at Hilton Irvine/Orange County (18800 MacArthur Blvd., Irvine). The free conference is open to everyone and will allow participants to learn from experts in the field of Alzheimer’s disease, brain health, and caregiving.

To register and for more information, go to www.alzfdn.org/tour. Advanced registration is highly recommended.

The Parkinson’s Association of San Diego to hold 21st Annual ‘Step by Step 5k Walk’

The Parkinson’s Association of San Diego (PASD) is holding its 21st Annual “Step by Step 5k Walk” on Saturday, April 1, at Liberty Station. CBS News 8 Anchor Carlo Cecchetto will emcee the event.

Walk Chairperson Lisa Evans points out that there are several ways you can participate: 1. Walk yourself (with your family); 2. Join a team; 3. Form your own team; or 4. Make a contribution to the Association( if you’d like; make it in memory of or in honor of a loved one). Register online: www.parkinsonsassociation.org or call 858-215-2570.

Proceeds from the Walk enable the PASD to continue to make critical resources available to thousands of San Diego County residents who have or are affected by Parkinson’s disease. All funds raised from the event stay within San Diego County.

The Walk commences at 9 a.m., with check-in starting at 7:30 a.m. The donation is $50, youth 12 to 17 are $10 and children under 12 are free. The donations are tax deductible under IRS guidelines and includes a Walk Step by Step T- Shirt. There will be over 50 health and other resources in attendance in the exhibitor area. The walk is dog friendly.

Noa Nimrodi to discuss and sign ‘Not So Shy’ at “Diesel, A Bookstore Del Mar”

Join Diesel, A Bookstore Del Mar” at the Del Mar Highlands Town Center on Sunday, April 16, at 3 p.m. as it hosts Noa Nimrodi to the store to discuss and sign “Not So Shy.”

Address: 12843 E Camino Real Suite 104, San Diego, 92130. This event is free to attend. Free seating is limited. To reserve a seat, please purchase one copy of a book for one seat.

About the book: Twelve-year-old Shai hates everything about moving to America from Israel. She’s determined to come up with a plan that will get her back home (and away from her molecular-biologist dad, who’s job has made them move, and his involvement in GMOs might create even more trouble for her). Maybe she can go back with her grandparents when they come visit. Or maybe she can win the drawing competition that’s offering a a plane ticket to any destination in the world as a grand prize.

Meanwhile, though, she’s stuck in seventh grade at an American school, where she has to communicate in English and get used to American ways of doing things. Worst of all, she faces antisemitism up close for the first time. But she also finds support and friendship where she least expected it and starts to see her new life with different eyes. Maybe home doesn’t have to be the place she’s always lived. Maybe home can be a place in the heart.

Events at the Del Mar Fairgrounds

A variety of events are being held this month at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. For more information, visit delmarfairgrounds.com/events-calendar/