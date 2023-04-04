‘Keep Del Mar Green’ community cleanup event for Earth Day on April 19

The community is invited to participate in the Del Mar community cleanup on April 19.

The Del Mar Village Association is teaming up with Monarch Ocean Pub and Kové Brewing for an Earth Week “Keep Del Mar Green” community cleanup on Wednesday, April 19 in the Del Mar Village.

Volunteers will meet on Del Mar Plaza’s Ocean View Deck and spread throughout the village’s downtown and beach areas from from 3:30-5 p.m. to pick up trash that would otherwise end up in San Diego County waterways. After the cleanup, happy hour with Kové hard yerba mate will take place on the Monarch Ocean Pub outdoor patio from 5-6 p.m. with prizes from Del Mar Village businesses for a few lucky volunteers.

Participants in last year’s community cleanup. (Del Mar Village Association)

The event is part of an ongoing series of quarterly community cleanups organized by the Del Mar Village Association (DMVA). The two previous cleanups saw more than 130 combined volunteers collect nearly 500 total pounds of trash.

“We’ve seen tremendous enthusiasm and support for this cleanup series from the City of Del Mar, downtown businesses, and locals, with fantastic attendance,” said Jen Grove, CEO of DMVA in a news release. “Combined with other DMVA sustainability and downtown power washing programs, we can help keep Del Mar Village a vibrant and welcoming place for visitors and residents alike.”

DMVA encourages locals of any age to participate in this opportunity to help keep the Del Mara community, parks, and beaches clean. Those interested in volunteering can visit visitdelmarvillage.com/communitycleanup for more information and to sign up to participate and sign the participant waiver.

Some donated equipment will be available, but volunteers are encouraged to donate or bring supplies including gloves, buckets or reusable bags for collecting trash and trash claw grabbers.

DMVA events are made possible by generous support from its community sponsors: Del Mar Plaza, the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Monarch Ocean Pub, L’Auberge Del Mar, Stratford Square, Tamarindo and Viewpoint Brewing Co.

