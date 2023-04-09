Enjoy local flavors at Taste of Leucadia on April 20

The Taste of Leucadia food and beverage festival hits the 101 on Thursday, April 20. The annual event presented by Leucadia 101 Main Street features tastes from over 20 local restaurants and Sip Stops inside Leucadia businesses with live music in multiple locations.

Begin adventuring to eat and drink along North Coast Highway 101 at 5 p.m.—the event goes until 8 p.m. Leucadia’s eateries will be serving samples highlighting the best of their distinctive menus—enjoy the local flavors of Smoke and Salt, Haggos Tacos, Seaweed and Gravel, Corner Pizza and more. Sip Stop locations at local businesses and and the new Duckfoot Brewing Company will be open for attendees to enjoy local beer, wine and kombucha.

This event is expected to sell out fast. Food tasting tickets are $50 in advance, and a combination of food and Sip Stop tickets are $55 per 21+ attendee. Each ticket holder with a Sip Stops pass will receive a commemorative taster glass. All event proceeds benefit Leucadia 101 Mainstreet, which strives to provide fun, accessible, family-friendly events that celebrate the soul of the community.

The event is sponsored by Ting Internet, The Leucadian, Hamburger Hut, Beacon Realty, Moto Deli, Surfhouse Boutique Hotel, Seaweed and Gravel, Leucadia Beach Inn, SDG&E, EDCO, The Corner Frame Shop, Duckfoot Brewing, Remedy - Encinitas Beauty Bar, Coastal Animal Hospital and Leucadia Glass.

For tickets visit leucadia101.com/

