April 13 issue: Local and regional events

The Country Friends Annual Spring Luncheon benefit

The Country Friends nonprofit will hold its Annual Spring Luncheon Wednesday, May 10 from 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at The Crosby Country Club.

The spring luncheon and shopping event showcases local boutiques with the latest in fashion and accessories, and features a guest speaker, opportunity prizes and social time. Maggie Bobileff and Tamara Lafarga-Joseph are co-chairs of the event. Since it was founded in 1954, The Country Friends has donated nearly $15 million to causes which benefit women, children, the elderly, military families, and the disabled.

The Crosby Club is located at 17102 Bing Crosby Blvd., San Diego, 92127. Valet included. Buy tickets and RSVP by April 30 at thecountryfriends.org.

“My Life with Will: An Evening with Will Shakespeare and James Sutorius” at North Coast Rep

North Coast Repertory Theatre Variety Nights presents “My Life with Will: An Evening with Will Shakespeare and James Sutorius” on May 1 and May 2 at 7:30 p.m.

In a breezy and nostalgic stroll down memory lane, North Coast Rep favorite James Sutorius chronicles his lifelong love affair with the Bard of Avon. Return to a time 50 years ago when Liz and Dick rocked, and Christopher Plummer ruled the stage. In an acting career highlighted by roles on television and film, Sutorius always returns to Shakespeare for sustenance. So he will again, in the delightful My Life with Will.

North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. Tickets are $39 with discounts for students, military, and educators. Call 858-481-1055, or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.

Tot lot grand opening party

A grand opening party will be held Sunday, April 16, from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. for the updgrade of the tot lot at Powerhouse Park in Del Mar. The party will celebrate completion of the project and recognize donors.

Organized by the Friends of the Powerhouse, the event will feature music by Hullabaloo, bubble blowing, face painting, a crafts table, pizza from Del Mar Pizza and beer from Viewpoint Brewing Co.

Del Mar Community Connections Ice Cream Social

The Del Mar Community Connections Social and Good Times Committee invites older adults to partake in goodies from the Sweet Treats ice cream truck from 1 to 3 p.m. April 28 at the Del Mar Civic Center plaza, 1050 Camino del Mar.

The ice cream social includes crooning from a barbershop quartet. Bring a friend or neighbor or just yourself to the no-cost get-together. Reservations are required at www.dmcc.cc/icecreamsocial

Woodward Center Spring Tails Family Fun Days

Helen Woodward Animal Center’s Spring Family Tails is set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 15, and Sunday, April 16. Highlights include hands-on animal encounters with several spring-time species, crafts and games. Cost is $55, one ticket includes up to four people. Additional guests can be added to your group for $13.75 each. Register at animalcenter.org/springtails.

North Coastal Sheriff’s Station to hold family-friendly ‘Community Park Day’ event

Join the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station for “Community Park Day,” a family-friendly event on Saturday, April 15, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at La Colonia Park in Solana Beach to get to know the deputies who serve your communities.

The event will include the opportunity to meet the captain and deputies who patrol your neighborhood, explore Sheriff’s patrol cars, motorcycles, and a SWAT vehicle. The event will also feature a crime prevention display, ASTREA helicopter landing, giveaways and games for children, displays from the Solana Beach Fire Department, and more.

La Colonia Park is located at 715 Valley Avenue, Solana Beach. For more information, email Crime Prevention Specialist George Hernandez at George.Hernandez@sdsheriff.org.

LITVAKdance presents Spring 2023 concert

LITVAKdance premieres Terrain and other dance stories at its Spring 2023 concert on Saturday, April 29 (4 p.m. and 7 p.m.) and Sunday, April 30 (2 p.m. and 5 p.m.) at UCSD Molli & Arthur Wagner Dance Building Studio Theater in La Jolla.

LITVAKdance premieres new works by artistic director Sadie Weinberg and guest choreographers Chuck Wilt, Patricia Sandback, sol de la rosa and international choreographer Ido Gidron that delve into themes that consider our natural environment and human’s place in it in Terrain and other dance stories.

For tickets and more information, visit LITVAKdance.org/performs

Join North Coast Women’s Connection ‘Fiesta & Fashion’ luncheon

All are cordially invited to the North Coast Women’s Connection “Fiesta & Fashion” luncheon on Tuesday, May 9, from 10:45 a.m. – 1 p.m. It will be held at the Lomas Santa Fe Country Club in Solana Beach. The event’s guest speaker will be April Albrecht, a real lover of birds, who will share what it is like to be “Free as a Bird”. Program: Satori Designs reveals “An eclectic collection of women’s clothing & accessories from around the world.” Invite your friends and attend this fun, festive and uplifting luncheon. Tickets: $35. Questions? Call Barbara Litwitter at 760-487-5151.

Community Resource Center holds annual tea

The Community Resource Center will host its 28th annual CRC Tea at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at Fairbanks Ranch Country Club. The event supports CRC’s wraparound programs that provide healthy food, housing assistance, counseling, legal advocacy and emergency shelter for survivors of domestic violence, among other services. This year’s event will feature a silent auction, raffle prizes, lunch and motivational program hosted by John Van Cleef, CRC’s chief executive officer. Visit crcncc.org/tea.

Meet and greet Walking the Wall author

Meet and greet Brier Miller Minor, author of “Walking the Wall,” 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 15 at Julie’s Beach Life, 1440 Camino del Mar.

The author is a descendant of Snakewall builder Coy Burnett and spent many summers on the property.

Taste of Leucadia

The Taste of Leucadia food and beverage festival hits 101 on Thursday, April 20. The annual event presented by Leucadia 101 Main Street features tastes from over 20 local restaurants and Sip Stops inside Leucadia businesses with live music in multiple locations.

Begin adventuring to eat and drink along North Coast Highway 101 at 5 p.m.—the event goes until 8 p.m. Leucadia’s eateries will be serving samples highlighting the best of their distinctive menus—enjoy the local flavors of Smoke and Salt, Haggos Tacos, Seaweed and Gravel, Corner Pizza and more. Sip Stop locations at local businesses and and the new Duckfoot Brewing Company will be open for attendees to enjoy local beer, wine and kombucha.

This event is expected to sell out fast. Food tasting tickets are $50 in advance, and a combination of food and Sip Stop tickets are $55 per 21+ attendee. Each ticket holder with a Sip Stops pass will receive a commemorative taster glass. All event proceeds benefit Leucadia 101 Mainstreet, which strives to provide fun, accessible, family-friendly events that celebrate the soul of the community.

The event is sponsored by Ting Internet, The Leucadian, Hamburger Hut, Beacon Realty, Moto Deli, Surfhouse Boutique Hotel, Seaweed and Gravel, Leucadia Beach Inn, SDG&E, EDCO, The Corner Frame Shop, Duckfoot Brewing, Remedy - Encinitas Beauty Bar, Coastal Animal Hospital and Leucadia Glass.

For tickets visit leucadia101.com/

Village Church to hold ‘Shamrocks and Blessings’ event

All things Irish will be on the menu Sunday, April 23, at noon when the Village Church in Rancho Santa Fe hosts “Shamrocks and Blessings,” a fun-filled afternoon of food and entertainment to raise funds for a springtime concert on the Emerald Isle. The church’s choir will be sharing the joy of choral music with audiences across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland beginning in late May.

Everyone is welcome to this celebration featuring traditional Irish dishes, Irish beer and wine.

Entertainment will include a group of Irish dancers from Clan Rince, an Irish band, pub-song sing along, Irish poetry, and a limerick contest. Tickets are $50 for adults and $20 for kids 12 and under. Tables of eight can be reserved for $350. The event will be held in the Village Church Fellowship Center at 6225 Paseo Delicias in Rancho Santa Fe.

RSVPs are required and tickets can be purchased at www.villagechurch.org/shamrocks-and-blessings

For more information, email lkewin@roadrunner.com

North Coast Rep: Comic mystery ‘Murder on the Links’

North Coast Repertory Theatre will feature the comic mystery “Murder on the Links” April 19-May 14. Something’s afoul on the private golf course at Merlinville-SurMer – namely the body of Hercule Poirot’s newest client. Acclaimed playwright Steven Dietz brings the famed Belgian detective to life to solve one of Agatha Christie’s most intricate whodunits. Of course, there are the host of usual – and – unusual suspects.

A cast of six versatile actors embody myriad characters as they navigate the twists and turns of this lively and fun new adaptation.

There will be a talkback with the artistic director and cast on Friday, April 28. Call 858-481-1055, or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets and for more information.

Resounding Joy holds fundraiser

Resounding Joy, a nonprofit providing music therapy in the SanDiego area,will hold a Mix, Mingle and Sip fundraising event with live music, wine and light appetizers from 2 to 5 p.m. April 16 at Koi Zen Cellars, 12225 World Trade Center Drive, near Carmel Mountain Ranch. There will be an opportunity drawing and wine for purchase. Tickets are $25 in advance; $30 at door. Visit resoundingjoyinc.org.

Encinitas 101 MainStreet to present Encinitas Spring Street Fair

The 38th Annual Encinitas Spring Street Fair, sponsored by Ting Internet, returns to downtown Encinitas on Saturday, April 29, and Sunday, April 30, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Coast Hwy 101 will be closed from D Street to J Street, from 3 a.m. to 7 p.m., to make room for more than 450 vendors, plus a Beer Garden, three stages, and kids’ rides, along this award-winning main street.

The Beer Garden will be open Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Stop by to try beer and wine from local breweries and wineries. The beer garden is family and pet friendly, and will feature the event’s main entertainment stage where several bands will be performing throughout the day. Up-and-coming stars will entertain crowds at the Hansen’s Community Stage.

Electra Bike is sponsoring the free Bike Valet service at each end of the festival, so cyclists arriving at D Street or J Street can leave their ride in a secure spot while enjoying the festival.

For those arriving by car, parking will be available at Moonlight Beach, City Hall, and Parking Lot B (SW corner of Vulcan and E St).

For more information, visit www.encinitas101.com.

RSF Republican Women Federated meeting to feature guest speaker and more

Rancho Santa Fe Republican Women Federated invites like-minded women to attend its monthly meeting on Wednesday, April 19 at 9:15 a.m. at Morgan Run Club & Resort in Rancho Santa Fe.

Join the event for a healthy breakfast and great conversation as attendees hear from speaker Kristie Bruce-Lane as she prepares to run for the CA State Assembly District 76 seat. A brief update will also be provided on what Reform California is currently doing as well as an open discussion about the current state of the justice system and what can be done to influence positive change.

RSVP by Monday, April 17 at RSFRepublicanWomen@gmail.com

Morgan Run Club & Resort is located at 5690 Concha de Golf, Rancho Santa Fe. Breakfast: $20

Annual photo contest features Elfin Forest

The 16th annual Elfin Forest Recreational Reserve Amateur Photography Contest for all ages runs through 11 p.m. April 23,hosted by the Olivenhain Municipal Water District. The contest asks participants to capture the natural beauty of the 784-acre reserve in creative and unique ways.Winning photos will be selected from five categories, including Scenic View, Water Scenery, Plants, Animals and Youth (for photographers age 15 and younger). An online vote will decide a People’s Choice Award winner. Entries must feature the reserve or be taken within the reserve from a designated trail. No entry fee. Visit elfinforest.olivenhain.com.

Events at the Del Mar Fairgrounds

A variety of events are being held this month at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. For more information, visit delmarfairgrounds.com/events-calendar/

Birch Aquarium to celebrate Earth Day with fun, family-friendly event

This Earth Day, Birch Aquarium is throwing a Party for the Planet, offering guests a fun opportunity to celebrate the ocean’s biodiversity and learn how they can take action to make a difference.

As the public outreach center for Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego, the aquarium aims to connect families to the ocean through research, play and social learning that support healthy habitats.

Held over two weekends, Party for the Planet runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 22-23 and 29-30. Interactive activities include earth-friendly crafts, live music, a community art project, a scavenger hunt and more.

Birch Aquarium educators and Scripps scientists will be hosting hands-on stations that discuss how people can collectively tackle some of the planet’s greatest challenges. The event is included with the cost of General Admission, which is $24.95 for adults and $19.95 for children ages 3-17.

The aquarium is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and advanced reservations are required for all guests, including members. Visit aquarium.ucsd.edu for more information about Party for the Planet.

T. Jefferson Parker to discuss and sign ‘The Rescue’ at ‘Diesel, A Bookstore Del Mar’

Join “Diesel, A Bookstore Del Mar” at the Del Mar Highlands Town Center on Tuesday, April 25, at 6:30 p.m. as it hosts T. Jefferson Parker to the store to discuss and sign “The Rescue.”

Address: 12843 E Camino Real Suite 104, San Diego, 92130. This event is free to attend. Free seating is limited. To reserve a seat, purchase one copy of a book for one seat.

“The Rescue” is a gripping thriller that explores the strength of the human-animal bond and how far we will go to protect what we love by three-time Edgar Award winner and New York Times bestselling author T. Jefferson Parker.

Children’s book author to appear at Barnes & Noble Encinitas

Gina Giordano is taking young readers on a thrilling voyage beneath the waves through the pages of her new children’s book, “Otis, The Trash-Talking Octopus” (published by Mascot Kids), a heartfelt story that teaches kids that they can truly make a difference by caring for the planet, everyone’s home.

Giordano will be sharing her inspiring message with children on Saturday, April 22, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. as her national book tour will be coming to Barnes & Noble Encinitas Ranch Town Center (1040 N. El Camino Real Drive. Encinitas, 92024). Giordana will be reading her picture book “Otis, The Trash-Talking Octopus” in celebration of Earth Day. Stay afterwards to meet the author and have the book signed. No RSVP required.

