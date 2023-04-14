Book talk with constitution historian Lawrence Goldstone to be held virtually April 27

Lawrence Goldstone, an award–winning constitutional law historian, will discuss his brilliantly written and researched book, On Account of Race, the winner of the highly prestigious Lillian Smith Book Award at a remote meeting at 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 27. The discussion is co-sponsored by Del Mar Community Connections’ Page Turners and the Del Mar Library’s Book Talk groups. Registration is required.

The cover of “On Account of Race” by Lawrence Goldstone

(Copyright of Lawrence Goldstone)

On Account of Race presents detailed and fascinating cases of the court’s racial bias throughout its history. Goldstone tells the story of an American tragedy, the only occasion in United States history in which a group of citizens who had been granted the right to vote then had it stripped away. His book is a warning that the right to vote is fragile and must be carefully guarded and actively preserved lest American democracy perish.

Goldstone is the author of more than a dozen books of both fiction and non-fiction. He holds a PhD in Constitutional history from the New School. He has also been a teacher, lecturer, and senior member of a Wall Street trading firm, taxi driver, actor, quiz show contestant, and policy analyst at the Hudson Institute. A passionate advocate of teaching critical reading skills to children, he and his wife Nancy founded and ran an innovative and highly-praised series of parent-child book groups, which they detailed in Deconstructing Penguins: Parents, Kids, and the Bond of Reading. He currently writes a weekly opinion for The Fulcrum.

Those interested in attending the discussion will find the registration link at www.dmcc.cc/calendar, or call the DMCC office at (858) 792-7565 to receive assistance. A limited number of complimentary copies is available to residents of the 92014 zip code.