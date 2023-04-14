Community Resource Center CEO to speak at upcoming Del Mar – Solana Beach Optimist Club Zoom meeting

The Del Mar - Solana Beach Optimist Club recently announced that John Van Cleef, chief executive officer, Community Resource Center, will be the guest speaker at the club’s Zoom meeting on Tuesday, April 18, at 6 p.m. Interested parties may join the Zoom meeting by using the Zoom link below. The meeting is open to the public.

Van Cleef wants to live in a world where people have what they need to thrive and enjoys connecting the compassion of many to the needs of many to make this want a reality, according to an Optimist Club news release.

As a human service executive with more than 20 years of experience, he’s worked for The Salvation Army, YMCA, Palomar Health, and Community Resource Center helping organizational teams grow by increasing their capacity for and impact of service. He’s also involved in volunteering in his community as president of the Alliance for Regional Solutions, and as a board member for Encinitas 101 and North County Philanthropy Council.

Van Cleef, who has four children and a grandson, is a US Army veteran who served in Panama from 1989-1992. In his spare time Van Cleef enjoys hiking, jogging or cycling somewhere around San Diego County, trying to perfect his golf swing, but definitely not posting on social media.

Join the meeting to learn more about how the Community Resource Center serves thousands of people each year with emergency assistance, domestic violence emergency shelter, counseling, housing stability, and access to food in the North County and greater San Diego region.

Zoom meeting link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3859025629

The Optimist Club of Del Mar - Solana Beach, founded in 1981, serves the youth in the communities of Del Mar, Solana Beach, Carmel Valley, Pacific Highlands, Rancho Santa Fe, and Encinitas through support of local organizations in a variety of ways. Some of the local organizations currently supported include; Miracle League of San Diego, Cub Scouts Pack 734, Casa de Amistad, The Winston School, Torrey Pines High School Scholarship Foundation, and Junior Optimist Clubs at the high school and middle school level. The club invites members of the local communities to contact Optimist Club President Joe Kellejian at joekellejian@gmail.com or Club Secretary Jim Parrotte at jimparrotte@hotmail.com for information regarding Optimist Club membership and ways you may help and serve the youth in these local communities.