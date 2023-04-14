Local grower to teach about succulents at Solana Beach Friends of the Library event

Solana Beach Friends of the Library will sponsor a “hands on” demonstration of how to plant, fertilize, water and take cuttings of succulents in order to make two plants from one. The free event will be held Tuesday, April 18, at 6 p.m. at the Solana Beach Library.

Tina Zucker

(Copyright of Tina Zucker)

The presenter will be Tina Zucker, who owned J&T Imports Dried Flowers in the Cedros design district where she sold dried flowers, garden accessories and small home furnishings. In 2003, she sold the dried flower business and started growing succulents.

Zucker will show many different plant families from the 40 or more genus that she has grown, including some unusual specimen plants, such as Crassula jade, euphorbias, caudiciforms, echeverias, aeoniums, and winter vs. summer growers.

She will also answer questions as she demonstrates.

Don’t miss this informative evening to learn about the plants that have become more and more appropriate for local terrain and weather.

Solana Beach Library is located at 157 Stevens Ave. No charge. No RSVP necessary. Parking available in the lower Earl Warren Middle School parking lot.