Learn about beekeeping with Katie Pelisek at event in Solana Beach

Katie Pelisek will discuss beekeeping at a meeting on Friday, April 21, at 5 p.m. at the La Colonia Community Center in Solana Beach. The event is hosted by the SeaWeeders Garden Club and the Solana Beach Civic & Historical Society. All are invited. There is no fee to attend.

Pelisek started keeping bees on her property 10 years ago but only got brave enough to be hands-on during the Covid lockdown. It started with honey harvesting but quickly progressed to bee colony rescue.

Pelisek is past president of the SeaWeeders Garden Club of Solana Beach. She has contributed her landscape design skills to many Solana Beach parks and medians. She will bring props, share photos and discuss her sweet and sometimes painful learning curve to becoming an apiarist. No live bees will be intentionally invited to the event! The La Colonia Community Center is located at 715 Valley Avenue, Solana Beach.