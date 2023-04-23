Local author to present fun storytime event at Del Mar Library

Phyllis Schwartz, author of “When Mom Feels Great, Then We Do Too”, will hold a “Storytime with local author Phyllis Schwartz” with a Q&A afterwards on Wednesday, May 3 from 2:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m. at the Del Mar Library (1309 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar).

All are welcome to enjoy this heartfelt story of when parents don’t feel too well and how children can shine bright on cloudy days. A three-time cancer survivor, Schwartz is a former journalist who forged a career in television news broadcasting that spanned three decades at Chicago and San Diego stations.

“This book is purposely upbeat, fun and optimistic,” Schwartz said in an interview with this newspaper last year. “I want this book to be a trigger for families to talk about someone who is sick or hurt in their family.”