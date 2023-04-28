Events

Carmel Del Mar School’s PTA Drama Club to feature ‘The Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition’

The Carmel Del Mar cast (4th to 6th grade students) of “The Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition.”
The Carmel Del Mar cast (4th to 6th grade students) of “The Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition.”

(Monique Wood)
Share

Carmel Del Mar Elementary School’s PTA Drama Club presents “The Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition,” directed by North Coast Repertory Theatre.

The community is invited to attend the performances in the school’s outdoor amphitheatre, 12345 Carmel Park Drive, San Diego, 92130. Performance dates are Friday, May 5 and Saturday, May 6 at 5:30 p.m., and Sunday, May 7 at 2 p,m.

Tickets are $12 per person and available at carmeldelmarpta.com.

EventsTheatre

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement