Carmel Del Mar School’s PTA Drama Club to feature ‘The Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition’

The Carmel Del Mar cast (4th to 6th grade students) of “The Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition.”

Carmel Del Mar Elementary School’s PTA Drama Club presents “The Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition,” directed by North Coast Repertory Theatre.

The community is invited to attend the performances in the school’s outdoor amphitheatre, 12345 Carmel Park Drive, San Diego, 92130. Performance dates are Friday, May 5 and Saturday, May 6 at 5:30 p.m., and Sunday, May 7 at 2 p,m.

Tickets are $12 per person and available at carmeldelmarpta.com.