Oolong Gallery’s ‘Chiffonnier / Ragpicker’ opens on May 6

Solana Beach’s Oolong Gallery has unveiled its latest show “Chiffonnier / Ragpicker”, an exhibition in dialogue between two Dutch artists: Bert Frings and Bas Louter. An opening reception will be held at the gallery on Saturday, May 6 from 2 -8 p.m. and the show will run through June 18.

The exhibit’s title cites French artist Edouard Manet’s painting “The Ragpicker”—the traditional chiffonnier makes a living by picking up and selling rags and junk. Both Frings and Louter produce art by reusing objects and images for practical or aesthetic purposes, prolonging their usefulness. The exhibition will also feature a special succulent installation by Solana Succulents.

349 N. Highway 101, Solana Beach. oolongallery.com/