Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

BFree Studio is presenting “Well, Well, Well” through Saturday, June 10, in La Jolla. The exhibit features works of Glen Wilson (pictured), April Banks and June Edmonds.

This is a continuing listing of online activities and local in-person events.

Lectures & learning

• The Seaside chapter of the National Charity League presents a Fentanyl Forum for children and adults at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, at La Jolla United Methodist Church, 6063 La Jolla Blvd. William Penro from SAY (Social Advocates for Youth) San Diego will speak. Free. Those who attend will receive naloxone nasal spray, a medication that can rapidly reverse an opioid overdose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

• The Pen to Paper writing class is held at 1 p.m. Thursdays at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The weekly class is open to writers 18 and older of all experience levels. Free. (858) 552-1657

Families & children

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents “Seaside Storytime at Scripps Park” at 4 p.m. Wednesdays on the park’s lawn at La Jolla Cove. The recurring event features stories, songs and other activities such as bubble play or kite flying. Free. lajollalibrary.org

Health & fitness

• Buddhi Yoga presents “Buddhi University: Yin Immersion with Jeny Dawson” from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at 7843 Girard Ave., La Jolla. $250. buddhiyogalj.com

• Erhard Vogel will lead “Discover Your Innate Power” at 5:45 p.m. Monday, May 8, online and at a location in La Jolla. Free, though donations will be accepted. To reserve and receive the Zoom link or the address, call Pam at (858) 395-4033 or email info@yogameditationnataraja.org.

• Nova Dia presents “Emotional Wellness” from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 13, at the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego, 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. The bimonthly series will include yoga, sound healing, breathwork, guided meditation, massage, workshops and more led by experienced instructors. $35 and up; $25 and up for MCASD members. bit.ly/NovaDiaMCASD

• Jaruska Solyova presents “Breathe & Bliss: Yoga for Flexibility, Immunity & Serenity” at 4:40 p.m. Wednesdays through May at 1160 Coast Blvd., La Jolla. The weekly class is for all levels. $15 per class. Email solyoga@yahoo.com.

• The La Jolla Woman’s Club presents “Gentle Yoga” at 11:30 a.m. Thursdays at 7791 Draper Ave. The weekly class is for all levels and open to the public. $15.

Arts & culture

• The La Jolla Community Center presents “Musica Latina” at noon Friday, May 5, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The outdoor concert by El Duo featuring Bernardo Bermudez and Carlos Velasco will feature sounds of Mexico, Spain, Venezuela and more. Free.

• Hennessey’s Tavern presents Arthur and His Knights at 4 p.m. Friday, May 5, at 7811 Herschel Ave., La Jolla. La Jolla resident Arthur Hammons and his band will perform new songs. Free.

• The La Jolla Village Merchants Association presents First Friday La Jolla Art Walk at 4 p.m. Friday, May 5, at various locations in The Village. Several galleries will stay open late, and food and entertainment will be offered in partnership with local businesses. Free. bit.ly/VMAFirstFriday

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library concludes its “Acoustic Evenings” series at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 5, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. Guitarist Fred Benedetti, band MohaviSoul and duo Trails & Rails will perform. $15 for Athenaeum members; $20 for non-members. ljathenaeum.org/acoustics

The Tiburtina Ensemble will perform as the San Diego Early Music Society concludes its season Friday, May 5, in La Jolla. (Vojtech Havlik)

• The San Diego Early Music Society ends its season with the Tiburtina Ensemble performing “Celestial Harmony” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 5, at St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 743 Prospect St., La Jolla. The Czech group’s program will be dedicated to composer, physician and mystic Hildegard of Bingen. $10-$50. sdems.org

Sameer Patel will conduct the concert “Echoes of Color” on Saturday and Sunday, May 6-7, at Mandeville Auditorium in La Jolla. (Sam Zauscher)

• The La Jolla Symphony & Chorus presents “Echoes of Color” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6, and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at Mandeville Auditorium, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. Sameer Patel will conduct the concert featuring new works by Leon Littlebird and Max Wolpert, recipients of the 2021 Brenda and Steven Schick commission. $41. ljsc.org

• UC San Diego presents Ozomatli at 8 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at the Epstein Family Amphitheater, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. The three-time Grammy Award-winning Los Angeles-based band recently celebrated its 25th anniversary by releasing its ninth studio album. $20-$60. amphitheater.ucsd.edu/event/ozomatli

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents “Andrew Alcasid: Turning Pages” through Saturday, May 6, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. In homage to the Athenaeum’s beginnings as the La Jolla Reading Room, Alcasid’s exhibit features a collection of figure drawings depicting his partner, Aubrey Mejia, reading at their home. Free. ljathenaeum.org

• Two Rooms gallery presents “Without Love in the Dream It’ll Never Come True” through Saturday, May 6, at 5560 La Jolla Blvd., La Jolla. The two-person show features works of Becca Ford and Tessie Salcido Whitmore. Schedule a visit at calendly.com/two_rooms/without-love-visit.

• La Jolla Presbyterian Church presents “Gift of the HeArt” at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, May 7, at 7715 Draper Ave. The annual exhibit will feature local art including paintings, photography, drawings, ceramic and seashell art, food sculpture, a kids’ program and more. Free.

• Warwick’s bookstore and the Salk Institute for Biological Studies present Brian Selznick at 5:30 p.m. Monday, May 8, at the Conrad T. Prebys Auditorium, 10010 N. Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla. Selznick will discuss his new book, “Big Tree.” $32.99 for admission for up to three people and one book copy. warwicks.com/event/selznick-2023

• UC San Diego and the Black Studies Project present a guest lecture with Ligia Lewis at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, at the Structural & Materials Engineering Building, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. Lewis is a choreographer in experimental performance. Free. bit.ly/UCSDLigiaLewis

• San Diego Baroque presents “Bach’s Lunch” at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, at St. James-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 743 Prospect St., La Jolla. Bring your lunch. Free, though donations are accepted at tinyurl.com/SanDiegoBaroque.

• The Lot La Jolla presents “Cinema Circle” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at 7611 Fay Ave. The Irish film “The Quiet Girl” will be shown. $19. thelotent.com/movie/LaJolla/The-Quiet-Girl#

• The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego presents “Reflections: Art-Making Workshop” beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, May 12, at 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. The eight-session workshop for adults 55 and older will explore artworks currently on display at the museum through hands-on creativity. $200 for MCASD members; $250 for non-members; 15 percent discount with the code “lajollalight.” mcasd.org/events/reflections-art-making-workshop

San Diego artist Betsy Konrad will have an art show Friday, May 12, in La Jolla. (Betsy Konrad)

• San Diego artist Betsy Konrad presents an art show from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, May 12, at Dunia’s Hair Lounge, 1110 Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla. Free. betsykonrad.com

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents an opening reception for “Wendell Kling: A Coruscating Sanctuary” and the San Diego State University Art Council at 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 12, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. Exhibits featuring works by Kling and graduate and upper-division undergraduate students of the School of Art and Design at SDSU will run through Saturday, July 8. Free. ljathenaeum.org

• The La Jolla High School Theatre Arts Department presents “Beauty and the Beast: The Broadway Musical” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 12-13 and 19-20, at 750 Nautilus St. The student production is directed by Stacey Allen. $10 for adults; $5 for children younger than 10. ljhstheatre.com/playbill

• The La Jolla Music Society presents the New Century Chamber Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 12, at 7600 Fay Ave. The 19 string players will perform a program culminating in a modern twist on Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons.” $31 and up. theconrad.org

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents the art history lecture series “Giants of Art: The Post-Impressionists” at 7:30 p.m. Mondays through May 15 at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The four-week series presented by Linda Blair focuses on Cezanne, Matisse and Van Gogh. $16 per lecture for Athenaeum members; $21 for non-members. ljathenaeum.org/art-history-lectures

• The San Diego Watercolor Society presents an exhibition through Friday, May 19, at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The juried exhibit features works by local artists. Free.

• Le Salon de Musiques presents “Music Triumphs Over Censure” at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at the La Jolla Woman’s Club, 7791 Draper Ave. The program for strings and piano will feature pieces written by Jewish composers Mendelssohn, Mahler and Kahn. $95. lesalondemusiques.com

• R.B. Stevenson Gallery presents “Shelter” through Saturday, May 27, at 7661 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibit features new paintings by French artist Geoffroy Tobé. Free. rbstevensongallery.com

• Quint Gallery presents “Wire and Beads” through Saturday, May 27, at 7655 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibition features recent suspended sculptures by Anne Mudge. Free. quintgallery.com

• The La Jolla Historical Society presents “Rare Trees, Sacred Canyons: Torrey Pines — San Diego’s Symbol of Preservation” through Sunday, May 28, at 780 Prospect St. The exhibition features paintings, postcards, photographs, documents and more about Torrey pines and the local reserve in which they grow. Free. lajollahistory.org

• The La Jolla Art Association presents an exhibition through May at the La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The show features paintings and photography by association members including Nicole Caulfield, Ann Chaitin, Christopher Conroe, Dana Levine, Julia Hiebaum, Victoria Gist-Towner, Gloria Moeller, Jeannine Romero, Carla Scheidlinger, Mark Sherman, Dottie Stanley and Kathryn Stephens. Free. LaJollaArtAssociation.org

• The Qualcomm Institute presents “Biosphere Dreaming” through Friday, June 9, at Gallery QI in Atkinson Hall, UC San Diego, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. The exhibit marks the first public presentation of ecologist and author Mark Nelson’s diaries and offers a unique perspective on “Biosphere 2,” a closed-ecosystem complex outside Oracle, Ariz., from 1991 to 1993. Free. galleryqi.ucsd.edu

• BFree Studio presents “Well, Well, Well” through Saturday, June 10, at 7857 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibit features works of Glen Wilson, April Banks and June Edmonds. Free. bfreestudio.net

• The UC San Diego Visual Arts Department presents “Are We Not Drawn Onward to New Era” through Sunday, June 18, at the Mandeville Art Gallery, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. The exhibition of works by new faculty is the first in the reopened gallery, which had been closed for three years of renovations. Free. mandevilleartgallery.ucsd.edu

• The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego presents two exhibits through Sunday, Aug. 13, at 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. “Celia Álvarez Muñoz: Breaking the Binding” is conceptual artist Muñoz’s first career retrospective and features more than 35 works, including large-scale immersive installations, photographic series and book projects. “Griselda Rosas: Yo te Cuido” is the first solo museum exhibit for Rosas, a San Diego- and Tijuana-based artist whose textile drawings and sculptural installations explore themes of inheritance and intergenerational knowledge. $25. mcasd.org

• The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego presents a Mother’s Day Prebys Play Day Art Block Party from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, May 14, at 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. The event will feature a chance to create a decorative slingshot with artist Griselda Rosas; transform a rocking horse into a community loom; a DJ, book nook and play time; a kid-friendly bilingual museum tour; creating paper flowers with Astrid Alvarado León, who will present a Mexican-themed dance party; and bilingual stories, songs and rhymes with Katia Graham from the La Jolla/Riford Library. Free, though registration is required. mcasd.org/events/prebys-play-day-mothers-day

Galas & events

• American Me Comedy presents a comedy show at 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, at The Comedy Store La Jolla, 916 Pearl St. The lineup will include Chris Riggins, Matt Curry, Joe Sib, Natasha Collier and Samuel Orson. For ages 21 and up. Proceeds will benefit The Burn Institute. $20 plus a two-drink minimum. showclix.com/event/american-me-lj-510-

• The La Jolla Newcomers Club will present “Coffee Around Town” at 10 a.m. Friday, May 12, in the courtyard at the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego, 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. Club members or those who have moved to La Jolla in the past two years are invited to join. Free. Contact Kiki at (239) 595-9015 or kikibanks@gmail.com.

• The La Jolla Recreation Center hosts a Spring Senior Dance at 5 p.m. Friday, May 12, at 615 Prospect St. The event, themed “Roaring ‘20s,” will include live entertainment, a catered dinner, raffles and a photo booth. $25. Register at the Rec Center office or at bit.ly/RCSeniorDance.

• Enhance La Jolla presents “Enhance La Jolla Day” at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 13, at 7807 Girard Ave. The event will include family-friendly activities and the opportunity to talk with community organization leaders. Free. Email manager@enhancelajolla.org.