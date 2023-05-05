May 4: Local and regional events

Rotary Club of Del Mar presents Chili & Quackers Challenge

The Del Mar Rotary Chili & Quackers Challenge will be held Saturday, May 13, from 12 p.m.-3 p.m.at Powerhouse Park in Del Mar. The event will feature a Duck Derby race and chili dogs with the club’s past president (and District Governor Elect) Don Fipps’ award-winning “IPA Special Chili” provided by Viewpoint Brewery.

Fun games and activities will be provided for both kids and adults and a balloon twister will fascinate all. The festivities will include music provided by the Dano Steel Band. At approximately 3 p.m., lifeguards will demonstrate a mock drowning victim rescue followed by the release of the ducks to the surf as attendees cheer on the winners.

Racing ducks can be adopted at www.ChiliAndQuackers.org. for a chance to win cash prizes. First place will win $500. Help Rotary Club of Del Mar support local organizations that serve Del Mar and surrounding communities, including the Del Mar Lifeguard Association, Boys & Girls Clubs of San Dieguito, and St. Leo’s Dental Clinic.

Visit www.ChiliAndQuackers.org for complete details. Powerhouse Park is located at 1658 Coast Blvd., Del Mar.

Oolong Gallery’s ‘Chiffonnier / Ragpicker’ opens on May 6

Solana Beach’s Oolong Gallery has unveiled its latest show “Chiffonnier / Ragpicker”, an exhibition in dialogue between two Dutch artists: Bert Frings and Bas Louter. An opening reception will be held at the gallery on Saturday, May 6 from 2 -8 p.m. and the show will run through June 18.

The exhibit’s title cites French artist Edouard Manet’s painting “The Ragpicker”—the traditional chiffonnier makes a living by picking up and selling rags and junk. Both Frings and Louter produce art by reusing objects and images for practical or aesthetic purposes, prolonging their usefulness. The exhibition will also feature a special succulent installation by Solana Succulents.

349 N. Highway 101, Solana Beach. oolongallery.com/

Next Del Mar Toastmasters meeting theme is ‘Moms’

Improve your communication and build leadership skills. Del Mar Toastmasters invites you to an in-person meeting with the “Moms” theme on Friday, May 12, from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at St. Peters Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 334 14th St., Del Mar. For details, go to DelMarToastmasters.com or contact kaarenhk@aol.com .

Quartet to give free concert at library

The Friends of the Encinitas Library will present a free concert by the David Borgo Quartet from 2 to 3 p.m. May 7 at the Encinitas Library. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. The quartet will feature a selection of original jazz compositions from Borgo’s two latest albums, composed during the pandemic, titled “Suite of Uncommon Sorrows” and “Cautiously Optimistic.” Borgo is the winner of the International John Coltrane Award. Visit encinitaslibfriends.org. —Laura Groch, San Diego Union-Tribune

Batiquitos Lagoon to hold children’s event

On Saturday, May 20, the Batiquitos Lagoon will host a children’s event from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. for children ages 8-11. They will learn about the watershed and engage in a fun activity. They will also have an opportunity to silkscreen a t-shirt to take home as well as use QR codes to learn about their environment. Classes are free and open to the general public. Registration is required and will be limited to the first 15 kids.

Register at www.batiquitoslagoon.org , click Earth Explorers science club.

Batiquitos Lagoon to host ‘Wildflowers at the Lagoon’ walk

Batiquitos Lagoon will hold a walk on May 13 titled “Wildflowers at the Lagoon” at 10 a.m. Join docents Don Rideout and Barbara Wallach for a walk along the trail to see what’s blooming. This free, family event is interesting for both adults and kids, age 10 and older. Meet at the Nature Center, 7380 Gabbiano Lane, Carlsbad. For more information, visit Batiquitoslagoon.org.

Youth art exhibition inspires creativity and expression

The Carlsbad Oceanside Art League is holding its youth art exhibition, “Inspire”, on May 13 from 3-5 p.m. at North Coastal Art Gallery in Carlsbad. It is the 27th annual youth art exhibition and will be showcasing the talents and creativity of young artists from the San Diego County area. The exhibition will feature a variety of artwork, including paintings, drawings, and mixed media pieces, all created by talented young artists aged 8-18. Awards will be presented to students at 4 p.m.

North Coastal Art Gallery is located at 300 Carlsbad Village Drive, Ste 101, Carlsbad, 92008. Visit northcoastalartgallery.com.

North Coast Symphony Orchestra to present concert of all women composers

The North Coast Symphony Orchestra presents a concert of all women composers on Saturday, May 20, at 2:30 p.m. at the San Dieguito United Methodist Church, 170 Calle Magdelena, Encinitas. The performance includes the Gaelic Symphony by Amy Beach, D’Un Matin du Printemps by Lili Boulanger, Callirhoë by Cécile Chaminade, and features Chaminade’s Concertino for Flute and Orchestra with flute soloist Valerie McElroy.

Founded in 1947, the orchestra is conducted by Daniel Swem. Admission: $12 general, $10 seniors/students/military, $30/family max. For more information, visit www.northcoastsymphony.com.

Brightfeather in concert May 19 at Encinitas Library

Brightfeather will perform a concert May 19, 7:30 p.m. at the Encinitas Library (540 Cornish Drive).

Brightfeather is a dynamic and immersive violin-piano duo founded by violinist Benjamin Hoffman and pianist Irene Kim. Through deeply personal performances, Brightfeather is committed to bringing the light, hope, and strength of music to audiences across the globe. The duo has performed throughout the United States as well as in Europe, Asia, and Oceania, and presents repertoire spanning an extensive range of time periods and musical languages. Visit www.brightfeatherduo.com.

General admission tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door. For tickets in advance go to bit.ly/3ABXKH4

Call 760-633-2746 for $10 student tickets.

Dr. Kwane Stewart to discuss and sign ‘What It Takes to Save a Life: A Veterinarian’s Quest for Healing and Hope’ at Diesel bookstore

Join “Diesel, A Bookstore Del Mar” at the Del Mar Highlands Town Center on Tuesday, May 16, at 6:30 p.m. as it hosts Dr. Kwane Stewart to discuss and sign

“What It Takes to Save a Life: A Veterinarian’s Quest for Healing and Hope.” “In What It Takes to Save a Life,” Kwane shows how our four-legged, feathered, scaled, and swimming family members—these dogs, cats, birds, reptiles, and other animals that live side by side with us—provide more than companionship. They offer essential love, hope, and a sense of security.

Address: 12843 E Camino Real Suite 104, San Diego, 92130. This event is free to attend. Free seating is limited. To reserve a seat, purchase one copy of a book for one seat.

Village Church to hold annual Women’s Spring Luncheon

Women from across San Diego are welcome to the Village Church annual Spring Luncheon on Wednesday, May 10, starting at 11:30 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall at 6225 Paseo Delicias in Rancho Santa Fe. The guest speaker, Rev. Janice Cook of the Village Church, will present “Bloom Where You Are Planted.” Ladies are asked to support the church mission partner, Care House, by bringing $5 gift cards from McDonalds, Jack-in-the-Box and In-N-Out.

Tickets are $20 and seating is limited. RSVPs are required by May 7. Sign up on the church patio on Sundays or visit: villagechurch.org/womens-spring-luncheon

For more information email: rlsinger1@hotmail.com

RSF Garden Club to hold Plant and Artisan Market

The Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club is hosting a Plant and Artisan Market on Wednesday, May 10, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be several local artisans with crafts ranging from specialty breads and chocolates to hand-crafted jewelry, clothing, plants, pottery and more. If you need a one-of-a-kind gift for that special mom (Mother’s Day is May 14) or something fun for yourself, you won’t want to miss this event.

The RSF Garden Club will also be giving away milkweed seeds at the market for those who are interested in helping to save the Monarch butterflies.

The Artisan Market will be located at the Secret Garden, 17025 Avenida de Acacias in Rancho Santa Fe. There is plenty of free parking available. In addition, the RSFGC Resale Shop, Bloom Again, will be open so attendees can just pop downstairs and check out the newly remodeled shop.

For questions about the Artisan Market, or if you are a local artisan and want to participate, contact RSFGC Executive Director Natalie Kaczur at 858-951-1885 or via email at natalie@rsfgardenclub.org

LIFE at San Elijo to screen documentary ‘Jimmy Carter: Rock & Role President’

May 12, 1-3 p.m. Jimmy Carter: Rock & Role President. (Documentary film, 2023, 96 minutes). This documentary charts the mostly forgotten story of how Carter, a lover of all types of music, forged a tight bond with musicians Willie Nelson, the Allman Brothers, and Bob Dylan, among others. Low on campaign funds and lacking in name recognition, Carter relied on the support from these artists to give him a crucial boost in the Democratic primaries. Once Carter was elected, the musicians became frequent quests in the White House. The film will be screened in room 204 at the San Elijo Campus of MiraCsota College, 3333 Manchester Ave. Cardiff, CA 92007. Admission and parking are free. Info: lifesanelijo@miracosta.edu

Beauty, fun and more offered at Flower Fields

The Flower Fields in Carlsbad continue to offer a variety of blooming locations to visit and unique attractions. The venue ends its season May 14 so go to theflowerfields.com/activities for a complete list of activities, events and more.

Walk N Talk Arroyo Preserve

The San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy’s Second Tuesday of the Month Walk n Talk is at the Arroyo Preserve May 9, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The area is home to a wide variety of plant and animal species, including rare and endangered species such as the California gnatcatcher, the coastal cactus wren, and the San Diego horned lizard. During the walk, participants will have the chance to observe and learn about these species, as well as the unique plant communities and habitats that make up the Arroyo Preserve.

Sign up at sdrvc.org/events Questions? Email Community Engagement Manager Kim Rogers at Kim@sdrvc.org This area is not typically open to the public registration is required for entry.Arroyo Preserve Entry Gate: 17261 El Vuelo, San Diego, 92127.

Drawing is Seeing with Sue Britt

Join the San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy and Sue Britt for part one of a two-part session. May 16 (part 1 of 2) and May 23 (part 2 of 2), 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

The San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy’s Drawing is Seeing program is a free and immersive experience that takes participants on a journey of discovery through the art of drawing. Led by renowned artist Sue Britt, the program teaches participants how to truly focus on their surroundings and use drawing as a tool for seeing. Through a series of engaging and interactive lessons, participants will learn skills to capture the beauty and complexity of the natural world around them. Whether you’re a seasoned artist or just starting out, the Drawing is Seeing program is the perfect way to deepen your connection with nature and unlock your inner creativity. No art skill is necessary.

Space is limited to 10 participants, sign up at sdrvc.org/events. Questions? Email Community Engagement Manager Kim Rogers at Kim@sdrvc.org.

Birdwing Open Air Classroom—San Dieguito Lagoon Staging Area: 2801 Via De La Valle, Del Mar, 92014.

Solana Center for Environmental Innovation ‘All About Worms’ workshop

Solana Center for Environmental Innovation will present an “All About Worms” free workshop May 24, 5:30 p.m.—7:30 p.m. Are you a gardener who wants Earth-friendly fertilizer or an apartment-dweller who wants to stop sending your food scraps to the landfill? Join the “All About Worms” workshop, sponsored by the City of Encinitas, to learn how to properly care for and compost with worms.

Please learn more and register in advance at bit.ly/3kTsE9g.

Solana Center for Environmental Innovation Webinar

Solana Center for Environmental Innovation will hold a “Vermicomposting Basics” free webinar May 31, 6 p.m.-7 p.m. Want to compost with worms but don’t know where to start? Join Solana Center for this one-hour webinar on the benefits and basics of vermicomposting, including how to set up a worm bin, how to properly feed worms, and more.

This webinar is sponsored by the City of Encinitas. Learn more and register at bit.ly/3JKSfvp.

North Coast Rep: Comic mystery ‘Murder on the Links’

North Coast Repertory Theatre will feature the comic mystery “Murder on the Links” April 19-May 21. Something’s afoul on the private golf course at Merlinville-SurMer – namely the body of Hercule Poirot’s newest client. Acclaimed playwright Steven Dietz brings the famed Belgian detective to life to solve one of Agatha Christie’s most intricate whodunits. Of course, there are the host of usual – and – unusual suspects.

A cast of six versatile actors embody myriad characters as they navigate the twists and turns of this lively and fun new adaptation.

There will be a talkback with the artistic director and cast on Friday, April 28. Call 858-481-1055, or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets and for more information.

Join North Coast Women’s Connection ‘Fiesta & Fashion’ luncheon

All are cordially invited to the North Coast Women’s Connection “Fiesta & Fashion” luncheon on Tuesday, May 9, from 10:45 a.m. – 1 p.m. It will be held at the Lomas Santa Fe Country Club in Solana Beach. The event’s guest speaker will be April Albrecht, a real lover of birds, who will share what it is like to be “Free as a Bird”.

Program: Satori Designs reveals “An eclectic collection of women’s clothing & accessories from around the world.” Invite your friends and attend this fun, festive and uplifting luncheon. Tickets: $35. Questions? Call Barbara Litwitter at 760-487-5151.

The Encinitas Guitar Orchestra presents ‘The Spanish Guitar’

The Encinitas Guitar Orchestra, directed by Peter Pupping, will perform a program titled “The Spanish Guitar” Friday, May 26, 7:30 p.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 925 Balour Dr., Encinitas. Suggested donation $20 at the door. There are no reservations. Seating is based on a first come first serve basis.

The Encinitas Guitar Orchestra includes 35 guitarists. The concert program features the music of Spain which will include music by composers Enrique Granados, Isaac Albéniz, Manuel de Falla, Luigi Boccherini , Ennio Morricone, Frédéric Chopin, Antonio Vivaldi and an arrangement of The Eagles “Hotel California”. For more information, including the upcoming May 26 concert, visit

www.encinitasguitarorchestra.com and/or contact Peter Pupping at Guitar Sounds, (760) 815-5616 or peter@guitarsounds.com.

Book discussion with acclaimed actor Andrew McCarthy

On Wednesday, May 17, at 7 p.m. Warwick’s, in partnership with University of San Diego’s College of Arts and Sciences and Humanities Center, will host the New York Times bestselling author of Brat: An ‘80s Story and acclaimed actor Andrew McCarthy as he discusses his new book, Walking with Sam: A Father, a Son, and Five Hundred Miles Across Spain.

This intimate, funny, and poignant travel memoir follows McCarthy as he walks the Camino de Santiago with his son Sam.

This is a ticketed in-person event at USD’s IPJ Theatre; tickets are available through the Warwick’s