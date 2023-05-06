Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with an evening of music at Solana Beach Library

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with the Friends of the Solana Beach Library on May 16 at 6 p.m. at the Solana Beach Library.

Join the Friends of the Solana Beach Library as they host an evening of mariachi music by three of the Mariachi players of “Mariachi Serenata San Diego” and dancers from the “Jaliscience Folkloric Group”. The Mariachis will be performing traditional mariachi music, as well as some American favorites. They will also talk about the mariachi and the impact it has had on our lives, as well as mariachi education in public schools. The dancers will perform favorite dances to go along with the music. Come one and all to enjoy this delightful evening.

Cinco de Mayo is the annual celebration of the Mexican victory over French forces at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862. It has long evoked a popular celebration of Mexican-American culture. Celebrations began in California, where they have been observed annually since 1863.

There is no charge for this event. The Solana Beach Library is located at 157 Stevens Avenue.

Free parking is below the Earl Warren Middle School.