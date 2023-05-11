Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

Fred Benedetti will play at the La Jolla Community Center’s “Concerts in the Courtyard” on Friday, May 19.

This is a continuing listing of online activities and local in-person events.

Lectures & learning

• UC San Diego presents “A Deep Look Inside Our Minds: Adapting to Change and Stress” at noon Wednesday, May 17, online. Professionals in cognitive science, neurobiology and psychology will present perspectives on the brain and the ways it adapts to change. Free. adeeplookinsideourminds.eventbrite.com

Scripps Research will present “Visualizing the Invisible Machinery of Life and Death” with Gabriel Lander on Wednesday, May 17, online. (Don Boomer)

• Scripps Research presents “Visualizing the Invisible Machinery of Life and Death” at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, online. Professor Gabriel Lander will share how his lab is using the most powerful microscopes on the planet to fight chronic diseases. Free. frontrow.scripps.edu

• The La Jolla Library Poetry Group meets at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The group meets the third Thursday of each month for participants to read and share their poems with other budding or experienced poets. Free. Email vmdandrea@hotmail.com.

• Republican Women of California La Jolla meets at 11:30 am. Thursday, May 25, at a location in La Jolla. Student Sabrina Soffe and Neil O’Connell, executive director of the Mount Soledad Memorial Association, will speak. $40, including lunch. RSVP by Friday, May 19, to receive the address. skipandtoby@yahoo.com

• The Pen to Paper writing class is held at 1 p.m. Thursdays at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The weekly class is open to writers 18 and older of all experience levels. Free. (858) 552-1657

Families & children

• The La Jolla/Riford Library and Warwick’s bookstore present “Meet Minh Lê and Raissa Figueroa” at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at 7555 Draper Ave. Lê and Figueroa will discuss and sign their new book, “Real to Me.” Free. lajollalibrary.org

Health & fitness

• Nova Dia presents “Emotional Wellness” from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 13, at the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego, 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. The bimonthly series will include yoga, sound healing, breathwork, guided meditation, massage, workshops and more led by experienced instructors. $35 and up; $25 and up for MCASD members. bit.ly/NovaDiaMCASD

• Buddhi Yoga presents “Zen Soul Balance Sound Bath with Jeny Dawson” at 7 p.m. Friday, May 19, at 7843 Girard Ave., La Jolla. $55. buddhiyogalj.com

• The La Jolla Newcomers Club will host “Saturday Morning Walkers” at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 20, at Windansea Beach. Club members or those who have moved to La Jolla in the past two years are invited to join. For details contact Peg at (858) 888-3666 or Kathleen at (858) 201-8678.

• Jaruska Solyova presents “Breathe & Bliss: Yoga for Flexibility, Immunity & Serenity” at 4:40 p.m. Wednesdays through May at 1160 Coast Blvd., La Jolla. The weekly class is for all levels. $15 per class. Email solyoga@yahoo.com.

• The La Jolla Woman’s Club presents “Gentle Yoga” at 11:30 a.m. Thursdays at 7791 Draper Ave. The weekly class is for all levels and open to the public. $15.

Arts & culture

• San Diego artist Betsy Konrad presents an art show from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, May 12, at Dunia’s Hair Lounge, 1110 Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla. Free. betsykonrad.com

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents an opening reception for “Wendell Kling: A Coruscating Sanctuary” and the San Diego State University Art Council at 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 12, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. Exhibits featuring works by Kling and graduate and upper-division undergraduate students of the School of Art and Design at SDSU will run through Saturday, July 8. Free. ljathenaeum.org

• The La Jolla High School Theatre Arts Department presents “Beauty and the Beast: The Broadway Musical” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 12-13 and 19-20, at 750 Nautilus St. The student production is directed by Stacey Allen. $10 for adults; $5 for children younger than 10. ljhstheatre.com/playbill

• The La Jolla Music Society presents the New Century Chamber Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 12, at 7600 Fay Ave. The 19 string players will perform a program culminating in a modern twist on Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons.” $31 and up. theconrad.org

• BFree Studio presents an artist talk for “Well, Well, Well” at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at 7857 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibit features works of Glen Wilson, April Banks and June Edmonds and will run through Saturday, June 10. Free. bfreestudio.net

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents the art history lecture series “Giants of Art: The Post-Impressionists” at 7:30 p.m. Mondays through May 15 at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The four-week series presented by Linda Blair focuses on Cezanne, Matisse and Van Gogh. $16 per lecture for Athenaeum members; $21 for non-members. ljathenaeum.org/art-history-lectures

• The Qualcomm Institute presents “Pigments of Imagination” at 5 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at Atkinson Hall, UC San Diego, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. The interactive virtual reality experience will be hosted by Shahrokh Yadegari. Free. RSVP to ideasqi@ucsd.edu by noon May 18.

• The Lot La Jolla presents “Cinema Circle” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at 7611 Fay Ave. The Cambodian film “Return to Seoul” will be shown. $19. thelotent.com/movie/LaJolla/Return-to-Seoul#

• The UC San Diego Visual Arts Department presents producer and creative director Ian Cooper in conversation with curator and writer Lauren Mackler at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at the Catalyst Building, Muir College Drive, La Jolla. Free. bit.ly/UCSDIanCooper

• The La Jolla Community Center presents “Concerts in the Courtyard” at noon Friday, May 19, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Classical guitarist Fred Benedetti will perform. Free.

• Warwick’s bookstore presents Dr. Benjamin Gilmer at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 19, at 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Gilmer will discuss and sign his new book, “The Other Dr. Gilmer: Two Men, a Murder and an Unlikely Fight for Justice.” Free, or $18 for a reserved seat and book copy. warwicks.com/event/gilmer-2023

• The San Diego Watercolor Society presents an exhibition through Friday, May 19, at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The juried exhibit features works by local artists. Free.

• Bodhi Tree Concerts presents “Best of Cole Porter” at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at the La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The concert will benefit Therapeutic Horsemanship San Diego. $30. bodhitreeconcerts.org

• Le Salon de Musiques presents “Music Triumphs Over Censure” at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at the La Jolla Woman’s Club, 7791 Draper Ave. The program for strings and piano will feature pieces written by Jewish composers Mendelssohn, Mahler and Kahn. $95. lesalondemusiques.com

• R.B. Stevenson Gallery presents “Shelter” through Saturday, May 27, at 7661 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibit features new paintings by French artist Geoffroy Tobé. Free. rbstevensongallery.com

• Quint Gallery presents “Wire and Beads” through Saturday, May 27, at 7655 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibition features recent suspended sculptures by Anne Mudge. Free. quintgallery.com

• The La Jolla Historical Society presents “Rare Trees, Sacred Canyons: Torrey Pines — San Diego’s Symbol of Preservation” through Sunday, May 28, at 780 Prospect St. The exhibition features paintings, postcards, photographs, documents and more about Torrey pines and the local reserve in which they grow. Free. lajollahistory.org

The La Jolla Art Association presents an exhibition through May at the Community Center. (La Jolla Art Association)

• The La Jolla Art Association presents an exhibition through May at the La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The show features paintings and photography by association members including Nicole Caulfield, Ann Chaitin, Christopher Conroe, Dana Levine, Julia Hiebaum, Victoria Gist-Towner, Gloria Moeller, Jeannine Romero, Carla Scheidlinger, Mark Sherman, Dottie Stanley and Kathryn Stephens. Free. LaJollaArtAssociation.org

• The Qualcomm Institute presents “Biosphere Dreaming” through Friday, June 9, at Gallery QI in Atkinson Hall, UC San Diego, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. The exhibit marks the first public presentation of ecologist and author Mark Nelson’s diaries and offers a unique perspective on “Biosphere 2,” a closed-ecosystem complex outside Oracle, Ariz., from 1991 to 1993. Free. galleryqi.ucsd.edu

• The UC San Diego Visual Arts Department presents “Are We Not Drawn Onward to New Era” through Sunday, June 18, at the Mandeville Art Gallery, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. The exhibition of works by new faculty is the first in the reopened gallery, which had been closed for three years of renovations. Free. mandevilleartgallery.ucsd.edu

“Griselda Rosas: Yo te Cuido” is on view at the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego through Sunday, Aug. 13, in La Jolla. (Griselda Rosas)

• The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego presents two exhibits through Sunday, Aug. 13, at 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. “Celia Álvarez Muñoz: Breaking the Binding” is conceptual artist Muñoz’s first career retrospective and features more than 35 works, including large-scale immersive installations, photographic series and book projects. “Griselda Rosas: Yo te Cuido” is the first solo museum exhibit for Rosas, a San Diego- and Tijuana-based artist whose textile drawings and sculptural installations explore themes of inheritance and intergenerational knowledge. $25. mcasd.org

Galas & events

• The La Jolla Recreation Center hosts a Spring Senior Dance at 5 p.m. Friday, May 12, at 615 Prospect St. The event, themed “Roaring ‘20s,” will include live entertainment, a catered dinner, raffles and a photo booth. $25. Register at the Rec Center office or at bit.ly/RCSeniorDance.

• Enhance La Jolla presents Enhance La Jolla Day at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 13, at 7807 Girard Ave. The event will include family-friendly activities and the opportunity to talk with community organization leaders. Free. Email manager@enhancelajolla.org.

The Cottage in La Jolla will present a pop-up dining event with executive chef Paolo Chan on Friday, May 19. (The Cottage)

• The Cottage restaurant presents a pop-up dining event in honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month at 6 p.m. Friday, May 19, at 7702 Fay Ave., La Jolla. The eight-course meal by executive chef Paolo Chan featuring pan-Asian cuisine will kick off a new monthly summer dinner series. $85 per person. A portion of proceeds will benefit the San Diego Asian Pacific Islander Coalition. bit.ly/CottageAPHD

• The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego presents a Mother’s Day Prebys Play Day Art Block Party from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, May 14, at 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. The event will feature a chance to create a decorative slingshot with artist Griselda Rosas; transform a rocking horse into a community loom; a DJ, book nook and play time; a kid-friendly bilingual museum tour; creating paper flowers with Astrid Alvarado León, who will present a Mexican-themed dance party; and bilingual stories, songs and rhymes with Katia Graham from the La Jolla/Riford Library. Free, though registration is required. mcasd.org/events/prebys-play-day-mothers-day